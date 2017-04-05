Spice to close, Royal Thai and Mama D’s open in Redondo, More dining news

One Less Chinese Option… After over ten years in business it’s time to say goodbye to Spice, formerly Chong’s China Grill. The flood of new openings in The Point nearby has put a squeeze on all restaurants in this area, and construction that diverted traffic away can’t have helped the situation. This leaves the tiny Bobo Chinese Deli and the Panda Express as the only sit-down Chinese restaurants in Manhattan Beach, a remarkable situation for a neighborhood so rich in other cuisines…

New And Interesting Thai… Ocean Tava closed quietly earlier this year, and a surprising newcomer has moved in. Subhannahong Royal Thai Cuisine is run by a former chef for the royal family and advertises that they serve a particular subtle variant of Thai cuisine. Most names are the same as standard Thai dishes, but are made with a different and milder balance of spices and with ornate presentations. I haven’t visited yet but look forward to seeing whether this style of food will catch on with our local aristocracy (1212 South PCH, RB 310-316-3033)…

Let The Trumpets Sound!… After a very long remodeling and dealing with permits, the Redondo Beach Mama D’s is serving, though currently only for dinner. If you have been to the Manhattan Beach location you know what to expect – abundant portions of traditional pastas, Neapolitan pizzas, and Italian classics. There are lots of Italian places in nearby Riviera Village, but Mama D’s good reputation, high visibility location, and lower price point than most competitors may give them an opportunity (1109 South PCH, RB 310-316-1580)…

And Just Down The Road… The new restaurant replacing Snow Zone and TKP Provisions is Sister’s Barn, and it will have a gastropub theme. They have applied for an off-sale license so apparently will also sell wine & gourmet items, a smart plan for this neighborhood. No news yet on what they will open…

Event Alert, Basque Edition… A Basq Kitchen usually serves the cuisine of European Basques rather than the all-you-can-eat boardinghouse style you find in Central California and Nevada. I say usually because they tried it once and the response was so good that they’re doing it again. On April 30 they’ll be offering a Sunday dinner with family-style service, a procession of salads and appetizers, soup, lamb, and chicken chilindron. It’s $45 per person plus tax and tip, and reservations are strongly recommended – call 310-376-9215 or reserve via their website at abasqkitchen.com…

Brightening Up Tax Day… April 15th is not a day most people look forward to, but if you need to cheer up you can go to Chez Melange for their beer, barbecue, and blues night. Fifty bucks plus T&T gets you chicken, ribs, tri-tip, and pork shoulder with all the fixins plus pours of several different beers from Strand Brewery. Call 310-540-1222, and while you’re at it you can also reserve for the France Vs. USA wine dinner on April 24th featuring sommelier Michael Jordan…

Tea For Two Or Two Hundred… The Chado Tea Room is open and interesting in downtown Torrance. They sell and serve over a hundred different teas and classic tea sandwiches, some with a slight Indian influence. The beautiful, stylish room is a great place to dine, partly thanks to the view of an amazing array of teapots that spans one wall. It’s an unlikely but compelling newcomer to downtown Torrance and worth a visit (1303 El Prado, Torr 424-757-5222)…

Decadence Doubled Down… What could be more luxurious and carefree than a weekend brunch with unlimited mimosas? How about that same meal on Friday? Both Rockefeller locations in Manhattan and Hermosa recently started offering four different mimosas to complement items like pork belly benedict. If you want to be completely obnoxious you can go there and call someone who is eating a sandwich in their company lunchroom – after a moment tell them you have to hang up because your lobster-stuffed avocado and mimosa just arrived. Hint: give them a while to cool down before you call again…

