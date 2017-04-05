South Bay arts calendar for April 6 to 12

Thursday, April 6

More legs than a millipede

The 2017 American College Dance Association Baja Region Conference takes place Thursday through Sunday at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. There are four adjudicated concerts scheduled, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 and 8 p.m. These cost $10 each. The Gala Concert takes place on Sunday at 6 p.m. and features the 12 top-rated groups. All performances are in Marsee Auditorium. (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Getting the hang of it

The Manhattan Beach Art Center has a new series called “Live! At MBAC,” a free series of Thursday evening community-building activities designed to enhance artistic skills, and tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. it’s “Costume Figure Drawing.” Come and sketch a costumed model! Bring your friends and have them bring their friends! (310) 802-5440 or contact infombac@citymb.info.

Handling baby and a brush

“Artist/Mother” is on view from 6 to 9 p.m. at South Bay Contemporary, located in the Loft at 401 S. Mesa St., third floor, San Pedro, with an artists’ reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Curated by Denielle Johnson, it features the collective Mother Naturalist (Julia Barbee, Camilla Lohren Chmiel, Megan Schvaneveldt) and Calida Rawles. How does parenting affect making art? Through May 20, with an artist talk on Sunday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. Call (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

Friday, April 7

Milestone birthday

Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” presented by the Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater, is being performed at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It should be pointed out, by one who’s seen it, that this is quite a gem of a production, all in all, even if most of the actors are a little older than their characters. But with a smart little onstage orchestra and a perky lead actor (Kevin Paul as Bobby) the show hums along. Do try and see it! The church theater is located at 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach, and the box office opens one-half hour before each show. Tickets, $25, with open seating. Go to mbcctheater.com.

Emerald City here we come

South Bay Conservatory’s Premier Musical Theatre Company presents “The Wizard of Oz,” featuring cast members ages six to adult, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Larry Watts directs; Kathleen Sullivan is the music director. Tickets, $22. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to southbayconservatory.com.

From the Soviet era

The Amicus Trio performs music by Dmitri Shostakovich and Arno Babajanian at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The group consists of pianist Alin Melik-Adamyan, violinist Philip Marten, and cellist Coleman Itzkoff. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574 or go to palosverdes.com/classicalcrossroads/.

Before Jethro and Daisy Mae

“Ma and Pa Kettle on Vacation” was the sixth of eight films about this old hillbilly couple. In this one they’re invited to Paris by their in-laws. It screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus Saturday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond Street, El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general, $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Saturday, April 8

Tuning up

The Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay, directed by Frances Steiner, features violinist Itamar Zorman, and they perform at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, on Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.The program includes works by Dvorak, Ravel, and Bizet. A preview talk, given by Chuck Klaus, starts at 7:15. Tickets, $63. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to mycosb.org.

Funny business

April’s Fools Comedy Improv Troupe presents “April’s Fools trumps Fake News!” at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa

Beach. Directed by Tom Bauer and Dorris Usui. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 318-1705 or go to AprilsFoolsImprov.

Fiddling about

The Scottish Fiddlers of L.A. presents their Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. It promises to be a lively evening of fiery fiddle, dance and Gaelic song. Tickets, $12 at the door (kids under 13 free). Call (310) 266-8080 or go to brownpapertickets.com/event/2721430.

Two’s company, three’s better

“Threesome,” featuring multimedia artist Brian Bernhard, ceramic artist Nora Chen, and mixed-up media/digital artist Miyuki Sena, opens with a reception from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Dr. #159, Rolling Hills Estates. Through May 14. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

On the same wavelength

Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 222 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. It’s a concert of guitar instruments and vocal duets, in a style influenced by jazz, country western, and classical music traditions. Tickets, $20 general; $10 students 18 and under. Call Paul Bellia, (310) 326-8184, or go to southbayconcerts.org.

Sunday, April 9

Hop to it

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club, presenting Dixieland and traditional jazz in a live music format, meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Ave. I, Redondo Beach. Admission, $8 members; $12 non-members; $10 other jazz club members; free for musicians coming to play additional sets. The featured group? The Hotel Wolverine Jazz Band. (310) 376-2591.

Ahead of the game

The Edith Knox Young Artists Performance Competition Finals takes place at 2 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 631 Vincent St., Redondo Beach. It’s free. Pianist Max Hammond (playing Schumann), cellist Nicholas Marical (Barber), violinist Heidi Hatch (Korngold), violinist Tomlin Su (Glazunov), and trumpeter Michael Harper (Artunian) are featured. Good luck! (310) 544-0320 or go to PenSym.org.

Nothing more to say

The UCLA Camarades perform Haydn’s “Seven Last Words of Our Savior on the Cross,” arranged for string quartet by the composer, at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Wasn’t life good back then?

The San Fernando Valley Banjo Band plays Dixieland riverboat jazz, roaring 20s sing-a-longs, and good old fashioned American music at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Proceeds are donated to the Northridge Hospital Trauma Center and the San Antonio Boys Home. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Tuesday, April 11

Get your watches out

Presented by the Torrance Artists Guild, Christina Ramos will complete a still life painting in just one hour! The event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance.

He’s bringing out that guitar

TJ Brinjak performs from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s 1141 Aviation Blvd., at Prospect, Hermosa Beach. Half of the tip jar goes to the Peter Zippi Fund. (310) 379-6171.

Wednesday, April 12

Sparks, flashes, and insight

“Dance of Thought,” being the illuminative abstract work of Shane Guffogg, is being presented by Time4Art at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. The reception for the artist takes place from 6 to 8 p.m., and the show is up through June 11. Call (310) 379-5800 or contact art@time4art.us. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.