Sign of the times: Aspel, Sammarco say farewell; Brand, Gran and Loewenstein take oath

by David Mendez

When City Attorney Michael Webb was recruited to give Steve Aspel the Key to the City on the outgoing mayor’s last day in office, one idea popped into his mind.

“Payback,” Webb said, “for 12 years where many sentences by then-Councilman and later Mayor Aspel started ‘the City Attorney won’t like it if I say this…’ but then said it anyway.”

What followed instead was a tribute to a public service career that saw Aspel working to improve Redondo Beach, speaking his mind and following his conscience, consequences be damned.

When Aspel left the dais with his wife Pam and daughters Brett and Catie, he held the Key to the City and a flashing stop sign, once used by city crossing guards and paid for by Webb with his own money.

The sign was a reminder that Aspel got into local politics when a neighbor on South Gertruda Avenue got him talking about crossing guards. For the rest of his political career, he was proud to be a small-issue political.

“At one time I was called, and it was derogatory, a ‘pothole guy’ instead of a ‘big thinking’ guy,” Aspel said. “I take that as an honor and a compliment.”

Aspel thanked Redondo’s city staff, public safety and praised the rebuilt relationship with the Redondo Unified School District before winding down his farewell speech in his usual, bawdy way.

“Everyone knows you want to see Mr. Brand become Mr. Mayor, and I congratulate Bill for that. A lot of you — well, most of you didn’t vote for me, so the hell with it. I don’t have to kiss your ass anymore anyway,” Aspel said to the public before turning to Brand. “I’m praying for you and everything you can possibly do to make our city better.”

As Aspel stepped away, Brand took his place as Redondo’s mayor, finishing the oath of office to a standing ovation of supporters.

“Public service is a two-way street…Steve had a great following, and I have a great following, but these are not our victories, but yours,” Brand said. “The more you get engaged, the more you create the future of Redondo you want to see.”

He also took time to address the heightened political climate that arose during the last election.

“This has been the roughest election I’ve seen in regards to personal attacks…they’re uncalled for, unnecessary, and they’re off the mark,” Brand said. “When there are personal attacks and even threats, you have to go to them and tell all of them to tone it down; it’s not appropriate.”

Redondo Beach, he said, is a great place to live, but residents need to temper their passions.

“You look at the news, and in Syria they’re gassing their own people. Over here, we’re arguing about what to do with a pier and a waterfront? We need to keep things in perspective,” Brand said before introducing outgoing Councilman Steve Sammarco.

Steve Sammarco’s personal political career was born from his professional political career. A consultant, he was working to develop solutions helping the Redondo Beach Police Officers Association resolve conflicts with then-City Manager Bill Workman, including generating a pro-public safety candidate pool. He set up the meeting in South Redondo and was making his way home when he got a call, pitching him to turn around and join.

“I remember thinking how hard it was to turn the wheel and go down there,” Sammarco said.

Looking back, he cited his work for Redondo’s public safety as among his proudest accomplishments, though it couldn’t top his love for his wife Ophelia and kids Stephen and Lily.

“Whether it’s protecting the elderly or our students, safe streets start with more police,” Sammarco said. “I think about that, and that defines what I did here for four years…I really can walk out of here with my head held high and feeling good about what I did here.”

New council members John Gran and Todd Loewenstein took their place on the dais, both promising to work hard alongside their colleagues and for the residents of Redondo Beach.

During a speech retaking his seat as City Attorney, Webb displayed a picture of him, Aspel and Brand together, which he said represented what it takes for officials to serve the city.

“As both former Mayor Aspel and Mayor Brand have said, they agree on more than they disagree on,” Webb said. “We stay out of it, and give them every opportunity to succeed in whatever policy choices they’ve made…they’ve disagreed on a number of issues, but they posed together for the State of the City, and that says 10,000 words on what it takes to be successful in this job.”

County Supervisors Janice Hahn was also on hand to offer her congratulations to the newly elected office-holders and soon after, the council got to work.

As City Clerk Eleanor Manzano called roll for the council members in attendance, she called for Councilman Gran.

Brand responded “here,” then covered his face as the room laughed along with him.

Old habits die hard, after all. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.