Redondo to host Mira Costa in boys volleyball rivalry match

by Randy Angel

Mira Costa is off to a fast start in the race for the Bay League boys volleyball title and can put itself in the driver’s seat Thursday when rival Redondo hosts the Mustangs in a 7 p.m. match.

Mira Costa has swept Peninsula, Palos Verdes and Inglewood but knows it will be in for a battle when it faces Redondo, who is playing under first-year head coach Chris Austin.

“I expect Redondo to play very well against us. It’s an important league match for both teams, so we’ll need to be on our game to win,” Mira Costa coach Sean Shoptaw said. “Winning league is our first priority so going in 3-0 is great, but it won’t mean much if we don’t play well on Thursday.”

Mira Costa is ranked No. 7 in CIF-Southern Section Division 1 and has gained valuable experience in losses to No. 2 Loyola and No. 3 Newport Harbor.

“We’re a young team replacing seven starters from last year’s state title team, but I really like the talent we have and I think our ceiling is very high,” Shoptaw added.

Mira Costa concludes its regular-season series with Peninsula when the Mustangs host the Panthers on Tuesday, April 18 at 3:15 p.m.

Redondo continues league action hosting Palos Verdes Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. and Morningside on Tuesday, April 18 at 3:15 p.m.

