Tech Products Women Want To See In 2017

Tech Products Women Want To See In 2017

If you’re like most people you want to live in a profitable state, then what better than Georgia as it has been rated the number-one state in the US for the fourth consecutive year in a row. With this kind of economic growth, you can see why so many tech companies are coming to Georgia.

By easily browsing the www.secstates.com/GA_Georgia_Secretary_of_State_Corporation_Search to look for companies you can get an idea of the companies seeking the best place to relocate or start anew.

There are many new businesses within the tech industry because the funding is there, and this is the new way that is paved for the future.

Part of the evolution into tech involves not just what’s trending for a specific market, but genders as well. Women are playing a major role in what’s happening right now and will continue to do so in the future.

Today, we will take a further look into what tech products women want to see emerge this 2017.

A Phone without Phone Calls

We know that smartphones are designed for a variety of purposes from making calls, texting, games, music, and useful everyday apps. Currently, about half of people don’t receive a lot of phone calls as texting is trending.

However, spam traffic is starting getting desperate in which people are getting phone calls from strangers, and who seriously likes that? It’s getting to the point where tech companies have figured out how to use AI to allow smart routed phone calls to those of us who want them and not from a stranger.

Anti-Uber Bra

Bras were invented not only to conceal what should be hidden from the public, but also to keep their chest in place. For a long time, bras served their purpose.

However, the Uber phenomenon has broken this typical trend by hiring inexperienced drivers who keep their passengers sliding all over the vehicle as well as hitting unexpected bumps. Women will be in need of an anti-Uber bra in this case.

High-Tech Noise Canceling Headphones

Headphones nowadays are useful in ways they can filter sound and are equipped with noise-canceling features, which prevent you from hearing some noise such as airplane cabin noise, vehicle engine running, construction sites, strangely loud music, and even loud explosions.

However, they aren’t good at canceling human noise like that of a catcall. If there is such a headphone that can cancel this type of noise, this would sell like hot cakes.

VR-Proof Makeup

Nowadays, virtual reality is prevalent as people use this for entertainment. Some women who wear makeup don’t really enjoy this, but some may find it uncomfortable to wear virtual reality (VR) while wearing makeup at the same time.

This is because VR is the most effective gadget that can ruin makeup. VR would be better if it had a way to protect women’s makeup, and tech companies and makeup companies are taking this to heart on how to come up with a viable solution.

A plausible solution has already been discussed as VR contact lenses would change the world of VR as we know it. However, the possibility of VR contacts coming out this year isn’t in the grand scheme of things.

Conclusion

The above products may appear to be some jokes for designers and developers, but never forget that many of our gadgets today are started out to be a science fictional idea. Since we are in the era where technology develops very quickly, nothing is impossible. Nonetheless, designers will surely come across the above concepts as we’ll just wait and see what’s to come.

Author’s Bio:

Carl Aamodt

Title: Super-Connector at Outreach Mama

Carl is a super-connector with Towering SEO and OutreachMama, who helps businesses find their audience online through outreach, partnerships, and networking. He frequently writes about the latest advancements in digital marketing, and focuses his efforts on developing customized blogger outreach plans depending upon the industry and competition.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.