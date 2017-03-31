Tech Products Women Want To See In 2017

- Home
Sailboat crashes off Redondo Pier; four sailors rescued
Pieces of a sailboat that crashed against the pilings of the Redondo Pier wash…
Commission okays Manhattan Beach Gelson’s proposal
by Ryan McDonald A short-handed planning commission advanced a proposal for a Gelson’s grocery…
‘Hearts’ fundraiser a big success for Hermosa Beach Ed. Foundation
The Hermosa Beach Education Foundation raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars at…
Vin Scully knocks it out of the park in Redondo Beach
We always think of the hitter, but rarely the pitcher,” Vin Scully said. Then he told the story behind the story of Bobby Thompson's home run "shot heard around the world" that cost the Dodgers the 1951 National League Pennant . …
Jr. Kings win Southern California title; will play for state championship in San Jose
By Randy Angel While learning the fundamentals of hockey, the young members of the…
Beach Cities Sports: Football, running, swimming, volleyball and more
Fundraising: Mira Costa rugby All-Star and captain Jonah Tavai has been invited to represent…
Japanese pros challenge locals at SB Boardriders Jack’s contest in Manhattan Beach
Chris Michalak barely fended off three fellow World Surf League pros from Japan to win the open men's division at the SB Boardriders Club Jack's Surf contest in Manattan Beach…
Hippy Tree Presents: A Moment Longer featuring Tommy Witt [VIDEO]
Last spring Tommy Witt and filmmaker Evan Adamson took a trip to visit their…
Alaskan Surf Adventure with Alex Gray and Anthony Walsh [VIDEO]
The Aleutian Islands are a chain of islands that extend west from southern Alaska;…
Take a tour of Tower 12 Restaurant in Hermosa Beach (video)
We received a private tour of Tower 12 restaurant in Hermosa Beach prior to…
Execution over experimentation
I watch the restaurant mix at the Del Amo mall with interest, and lately…
Hanging on at the Hangar Inn
I think I was about five or six years old when I first noticed…
Morten Lauridsen joins the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers on Sunday
When the Heavens Open, the Music Begins The Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers have a…
South Bay arts calendar: March 30-April 5
Thursday, March 30 Where the artists go Yorktown’s second annual celebration of local artisans…
“Kong: Skull Island” finds fun with comic cast [MOVIE REVIEW]
by Ryan Rojas/www.cinemacy.com In Kong: Skull Island, Skull Island is a remote, uncharted island…
Letters to the Editor 3-30-17
Polling politics Dear ER: Thank you for this enlightening article, which raised concern surrounding…
Letters to the Editor 3-23-17
Peak stupidity Dear ER: The Hermosa Beach initiative toward achieving the moniker of carbon…
On Local Government: Reunite Redondo
BY BOB PINZLER It is 1998. An idea gets presented to the City Manager…
