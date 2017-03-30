South Bay Community Calendar 3-30-17

Thursday, March 30

Honoring the men and women in blue

Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Annual Torrance Police Department Awards and Appreciation Luncheon will be held at the Torrance Marriott, 3635 Fashion Way. | Torrance. Registration at 11:30 a.m. $48 TACC members. $58 non-members. Reserve seats online at torrancechamber.com or by phone (310) 540-5858.

Hike into shape

Hike with the Sierra club to get back in shape from the winter hiatus. Free hikes led by certified outing leaders, for everyone, from newcomers to experts. Start with the “slow” group designed for newcomers and work your way up to the fast/strenuous group for experts. Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot near Rite Aid Drugs at Hawthorne Blvd. and Silver Spur road in Rolling Hills Estate. For more outings go to angeles.sierraclub.org/activities. For more information call Paul Rosenberger (310) 545-3531.

Saturday, April 1

Richstone Affair of the Heart Gala

Richstone Family Center’s 22nd Annual An Affair of the Heart Gala, “Start Your Engines,” will be held at the all-new Porsche South Bay in Hawthorne. Cocktail reception, silent auction and wine tasting followed by a gourmet dinner and a live auction. 6:30 – 11 p.m. 14610 Hindry Ave., Hawthorne. Tickets start at $250 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/richstone-family-centers-an-affair-of-the-heart-gala. For questions contact Allison Tanaka at (310) 970-1921 x137 or at atanaka@richstonefamily.org.

Spring Yard and Bake sale

Annual Center for Spiritual Living Yard and Bake Sale. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 3 p.m. 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 683-9782.

CPR certification

First Aid, CPR/AED training with two year certificate. No charge to residents and employees of Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach. For others, $55 each. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Limited to 30 participants each class. Please arrive at least 20 minutes early. Class will start on time. You must pre-enroll to be assured a seat in class. Email to Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com with your full name, phone, email and home address.

Book sale

Friends of the Library Book Sale. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, in the community room. Books are priced from 55 cents. Most hardcover books at $1. For questions call (424) 241-0532.

Torrance Ed fundraiser roundup

Help raise $100,000 for Torrance Kids at the Torrance Education Foundation Round Up and BBQ. Live and silent auctions. Music and dancing. Bourbon tasting. No host bar. Raffles. Western attire encouraged. 5 – 10 p.m. At the Depot in historic Old Torrance, 1250 Cabrillo Ave. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at TorranceEducationFoundation.org or by calling (310) 972-6418.

Beans and dreams for autism

Chili Cook Off to benefit Nick’s Community and Autism Society of Los Angeles. $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Unlimited chili tastings, beer and wine, raffle drawings and silent auction. 12 – 4 p.m. Nick’s Community, 2909 Oregon Court, Torrance. For more information or to enter a chili of your own contact events@rickscommunity.org or visit nickscommunity.net.

Sunday, April 2

Live Steamers

Southern California Live Steamers mini-train rides have become a popular feature at Wilson Park. SCLS provides free train rides on the first Sunday of each month. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wilson Park, 2290 Washington Ave., Torrance. Donations appreciated. southerncalifornialivesteamers.org.

Songs of peace

The Palos Verdes Peninsula’s Joanna Medawar Singers presents Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna. An intimate work of quiet serenity centered around a universal symbol of hope, reassurance, goodness and illumination. 7:30 p.m. Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estate. $20 – $40 and can be purchased at PalosVerdesPerformingArts.com or by calling (310) 544-0403 x221.

Tuesday, April 4

Create an Egg-cellent Easter craft

South Bay Galleria Kids Club offer an extra festive craft day. 6 p.m. South Bay Galleria, Level 3 Food Court, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free. For more information visit visiting southbaygalleria.com.

Wednesday, April 5

SK8 for Hermosa

The 11th Annual SK8 for the Schools, benefiting the Hermosa Beach Schools, will be at the Hermosa Beach Skate Park from 3 – 5 p.m. Founders Julian and Sebastian Kuhr and friends will skate with special invited guests. All levels of skaters are encouraged to grab their board, helmets and pads for this annual event. Gifts for each person who makes a donation to the Hermosa Beach School District. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

