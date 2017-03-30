‘Hearts’ fundraiser a big success for Hermosa Beach Ed. Foundation

The Hermosa Beach Education Foundation raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars at Hearts of Hermosa, its signature annual event, earlier this month.

The event took place in a tent erected at the Hermosa Community Center. The big chage for this year was that the event featured a live band, Knight Rider. The group entertained revelers with a two-hour set of covers from the 1980s and 1990s.

“The dance floor was completely packed. Everyone had such a great time,” said HBEF president Carla Persell.

A variety of auction items drew wide interest among attendees. Live auction items included a trip to Scotland, complete with a golf package and whisky tasting, and a chance to ride in a race car. The silent auction, which included many items donated by local businesses, featured a dive trip on the Body Glove boat, and a large print from local photographer Bo Bridges.

Under the Local Control Funding Formula adopted by the state, HBCSD is one of the lowest funded districts in the state, meaning that the schools depend on HBEF to cover programs like music and physical education.

“We were really proud of that number,” Persell said the money raised. “A lot of work went into that number, and of course a lot of really generous people.”

