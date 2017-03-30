South Bay arts calendar: March 30-April 5

Thursday, March 30

Where the artists go

Yorktown’s second annual celebration of local artisans takes place this evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and features works by Snygg Mas, Drica Lobo, Missy Patterson, Elisabeth Pohle, Shannon Wadsworth, Michael Panetta, and Susan Anderson. Limited tickets, $20 each (which includes sips and light bites), available at Yorktown, 919E Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach. Benefits Walk with Sally. (310) 379-5125 or go to yorktownmb.com.

Organic and florid

“Wild Biology,” a mid-career retrospective of paintings by Margaret Lazzari has its opening reception on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. in the El Camino College Art Gallery, located at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. An artist talk is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 4. Through April 27, but the gallery is closed for Spring Break, April 10-13. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu.

Now the public sees it

The “17th Annual All Media Art Show” is on view through Sunday at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. This is work created by students from the 9th through 12th grades of Mira Costa High School. (310) 802-5440 or go to to citymb.info.

Friday, March 31

Going far, far away?

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Joe DiPietro, is being presented by Surf City Theatre at the Second Story Playhouse,710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The bittersweet comedy is about a grandson who wants to leave town for a job opportunity, but his four grandparents conspire to make him stay. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25. Call (424) 241-8040 or go to surfcitytheatre.com.

They’ll do that to you

“Girl Crazy,” with Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, screens on Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. With music by George and Ira Gershwin. Tickets, $10; seniors, $8. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Struggling to get clean

“Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?” is being staged by the El Camino College Theatre Department in the Campus Theatre, located at the college, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Don Petersen’s 1969 play follows teen drug addicts in a rehabilitation center as they struggle to break free of their addiction. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with additional performances March 31, April 1 and 2. Jerry Prell directs. Tickets, $15. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

The big green guy

“Shrek,” the musical, directed and choreographed by Melissa Staab, with musical direction by Matthew Capurro, is being performed on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The show takes place in the Redondo Union Auditorium, 1 Seahawk Way, Redondo Beach. More at ruhsdrama.com.

Milestone birthday

Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” presented by the Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater, is being performed at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 8 and Sunday at 2 p.m. Also April 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. The church theater is located at 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach, and the box office opens one-half hour before each show. Tickets, $25, with open seating. Go to mbcctheater.com.

European composers

The South Bay Chamber Music Society presents the California String Quartet at 8 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Music Department at L.A. Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. The Recital Hall is located in the Music Building at the north end of the campus. Repeated at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. Featuring works by Mozart, Smetana, and Beethoven. Free; donations appreciated. More at palosverdes.com/sbcms/.

From all over the world

The Universe Multicultural Film Festival takes place over the next three days, through Sunday, at three local venues: The RHCC Community Hall, the Peninsula Center Library, and the Fred Hess Community Park Center. (310) 266-8559 or go to umfilms.com.

Where’s the Emerald City?

The Metropolitan Educational Theatre Network/MET2 presents “The Wizard of Oz” (with special effects by ZFX!) at 7:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. For ticket information, call (310) 781-7171 or check out met2.org.

Star-crossed lovers

“Romeo and Juliet,” a vital new production of the classic love story, is being presented by the Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St. (also called Ante Perkov Way), in San Pedro. Conceived and directed by Aaron Ganz, but written by you-know-who. Through April 23, with performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25 general; $20 seniors, San Pedro residents; $15 students and teachers with I.D. Call (800) 838-3006 or go to fearlessartists.org.

Saturday, April 1

What could be better?

“Forever Love” is the title of the new CD by Jeralyn Glass, and this live CD release event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets, $40, includes catering by The Greenleaf Chopshop and a CD (cash or check only at the door). Or one can reserve tickets online at info@crystalcadence.com. Also, by calling or texting (310) 989-0077.

Far away and long ago

The Step Crew is an extravaganza of Celtic music, song, and three styles of percussive dance starring an elite cast of internationally renowned performers, and it’s taking place at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $55-$65. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Down around the bend

April events at the Grand Annex: 4/1: Elton – The Early Years Band; 4/2: Street Corner Renaissance doing song by the likes of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding; 4/8: The Glass Family Band, doing songs of the ‘60s, plus classics by The Doors, The Rolling Stones, etc.; 4/22: Jim Curry – Tribute to John Denver. The Grand Annex is located at 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets from $20 to $35. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Close relations

Branch Gallery, currently showing “Family Album,” featuring fiber artist Pat Ahern, has an artist talk at 3 p.m. The work is from his 10-year collection of crocheted family portraits, along with the debut of several new portraits. Located at 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. More at thebranchgallery.com.

Wildlife on film

“Seasons,” by Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, screens at 5:30 p.m. in the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Presented by the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy. Tickets, $10 now and $15 at the door. More at pvplc.org.

Sunday, April 2

The rock music of its day

The Sedalia Ragtime Orchestra plays waltzes, tangos, and show tunes from early Tin Pan Alley days at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Monday, April 3

From varied backgrounds

“Threesome” goes on view at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promendade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive #159, in Rolling Hills Estates. The featured artists are Nora Chen, Miyuki Sena, and Brian Bernhard. Reception for the artists is from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 8. Through May 15. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Tuesday, April 4

Holland’s Golden Age

Artful Days! presents “Beyond Rembrandt in the Dutch Republic,” a talk by Mary Drobny from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. You’ll start with Vermeer and meet other acclaimed artists. Free. (310) 618-2376 or go to TorranceCA.gov.

Wednesday, April 5

And now like this

Italian piano virtuoso Beatrice Rana presents a recital at 8 p.m. Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. She’ll perform J.S. Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” a work consisting of an aria and a set of 30 variations. Tickets, $26 (on-site parking, $3). Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.