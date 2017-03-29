Jr. Kings win Southern California title; will play for state championship in San Jose

By Randy Angel

While learning the fundamentals of hockey, the young members of the Jr. Kings Squirt B2 team are also discovering the importance of teamwork and how it transpires into winning.

After finishing with the best record among 28 teams in the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association, the 8-10 year-olds won the Southern California championship outright Saturday with a 5-1 victory against the California Wave at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo.

Forwards Anthony Trutanich, Kierstyn Camiolo, William Schnorr, Jack Gargiulo and Lucas Delay each scored one goal while goaltender Matthew Serkin stopped 19 Wave shots.

Other members of the Squirt B team include: forwards Miles Baird, Benjamin DeFranco and Tanner Herschman; defensemen Gideon Evans, Pearse Huey, Ethan Klapper and Bailey Milken; and goaltender Jake Miller.

“Every player played their hearts out and the next step is winning the state title,” Coach Jeffrey Bain stated on the team’s website. “Every time we get together at the rink we have so much fun, and that’s been so vital to our success.”

The players received added inspiration when New York Rangers defenseman Adam Clendening and Kings forward Jordan Nolan spoke to the kids.

The Jr. Kings and the Wave both qualified for the California Amateur Hockey Association’s A/B state championships to be held Friday through Sunday, March 31 – April 2 at the Sharks Ice in San Jose.

The Jr. Kings begin competition with a 20-1-1 record and play the Jets Friday at 7 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. contest with the Sabercats.

The Kings and Wave will have a rematch Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The top two teams from round-robin competition will square off for the championship Sunday at 8 a.m. Results will be available at caha.com.

Anthony Trutanich Kierstyn Camiolo were the two top leading points leaders on the team, respectively.

The two have a friendly rivalry and have already picked up a trait of many professional athletes – superstition.

Beginning with the first game of the season, Trutanich (also known as T-Dog) and Camiolo place their bags side-by-side, they simultaneously put their uniforms on and sit next to each other until game time.

After the fourth game of the season, with the help of his teammates, Trutanich was No. 11 in points (based on goals and assists) out of the approximately 380 players in the league. He rapidly moved up the rankings to hold the top spot for 2 ½ months only to be surpassed by a member of the Wave on the final day of the season.

Trutanich’s involvement with the Jr. Kings has also impacted his father – and much more than just being a proud dad.

Two years ago, 47-year-old Tony Trutanich, Jr. put on his first pair of ice skates.

“I took lessons to be more involved with my son,” Tony said. “Now I’m even playing in a league with a couple of the other dads and scoring goals. Our kids have inspired their old men to be kids again.”

