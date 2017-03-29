Tips on Applying for a Canadian Pardon

A pardon can remove your criminal record from the database of the RCMP. The RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) maintains a database of all the individuals charged with criminal records. The database can be searched by police officials in Canada and the USA. Having a criminal record can create a lot of obstacles in your life. Your employer will have the right to discriminate against you if you have criminal record. However, if you receive a pardon, the criminal record will be removed so that it becomes not legal under the Human Rights law to discriminate against you. People who have past convictions often have finger pointed against them for being responsible of a criminal. If your criminal record is removed, you won’t have to suffer innocently for accusations you are not responsible for.

You can apply for a <a href=”https://nationalpardon.org/pardons-canada/”>Canadian pardon</a> after completing the court sentence such as jail time, conditional sentence order, probation. In addition, you also have to pay the fine and make payment of restitution to the offended party as ordered by the court. The waiting period ranges from 5 months to 10 years depending on the type of conviction. Indictable conviction has the longest waiting period of 10 years. You are not eligible for a pardon if you have more than four indictable convictions.

The pardon application process can be complicated because of the various types of documents you need to submit. You should begin the preparation of the paperwork even if you know the date when you will be eligible for a pardon. The majority of the documents needed for the compilation of the paperwork do not have any expiry date. You can start preparing the documents at least 5 – 6 months in advance. This will give you an adequate amount of time to review the documents and determine if there will be any issue with them.

Starting the application process early allows you to find out if the file has already been transferred to the RCMP. It will give you time to provide reference letters to concerned entities show that you are in the process of of getting a pardon. You can seek help from a professional company if you don’t understand the procedure. They pardon specialist will be responsible of helping you obtaining all the court documents that are required. They will promptly submit your application on the eligible date.

You will be notified when your pardon application is being approved. After you are granted the pardon, your criminal record will be kept separate with other criminal records. This prevent people from easily finding information about your past conviction. They will have to get approval from the Minister of Public Safety before they can find out this information. Most of the agencies will no longer disclose information about your criminal record. You should take advantage of the pardoning to remove the negative impacts that your past criminal record can leave on your life no matter if it is a major or minor offense.

