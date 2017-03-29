Tips on Applying for a Canadian Pardon

- Home
Nancy Reviczky was longtime Hermosa activist
Longtime Hermosa Beach activist Nancy Paulette Reviczky passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and family on Thursday March 16 at the age of 66. She had battled Type 1 Diabetes since the age of seven. Her husband of 29 years was former Hermosa Beach Mayor and Council member J.R. Reviczky.…
Music community mourns passing of Manhattan Beach’s Ben Beverly
Manhattan Beach native and former Mira Costa High School football player (class of ‘96) Ben Beverly passed away Friday at his Highland Avenue home. Beverly was well known in the South Bay music community for his work with Pennywise and Jack Johnson’s label Brushfire Records. He was equally well known as one of the South Bay’s most genuine, kind-hearted and vibrant characters, according to lifelong friend Aaron Osten.…
Redondo Beach faces lawsuits on all sides following Measure C passage
by David Mendez Following the March 7 passage of Measure C, the City of…
Jr. Kings win Southern California title; will play for state championship in San Jose
By Randy Angel While learning the fundamentals of hockey, the young members of the…
Beach Cities Sports: Football, running, swimming, volleyball and more
Fundraising: Mira Costa rugby All-Star and captain Jonah Tavai has been invited to represent…
International teams arrive for youth baseball tournament
By Randy Angel Riding on the heels of the World Baseball Classic, Beach City…
Hippy Tree Presents: A Moment Longer featuring Tommy Witt [VIDEO]
Last spring Tommy Witt and filmmaker Evan Adamson took a trip to visit their…
Alaskan Surf Adventure with Alex Gray and Anthony Walsh [VIDEO]
The Aleutian Islands are a chain of islands that extend west from southern Alaska;…
SBBC Becker Surf contest photo gallery by Steve Gaffney
Surfers in the South Bay Boardriders Club Becker Surf contest made generally weak waves look good. Or maybe it was photographer Steve Gaffney who made the waves look good.…
Execution over experimentation
I watch the restaurant mix at the Del Amo mall with interest, and lately…
Hanging on at the Hangar Inn
I think I was about five or six years old when I first noticed…
A La Carte – Dining News For 23 March 2017
One Louisiana Restaurant Down, One Resurrected… After ten years in business, Hermosa’s New…
BEER BROS: Three years of radicalness, King Harbor Brewing celebrates its third anniversary
King Harbor Brewing Company’s dream of brewing approachable beers was best summed up years…
At the Getty: Edme Bouchardon, masterful French sculptor
Bouchardon: Royal Artist of the Enlightenment by Bondo Wyszpolski Clearly not a household name,…
Go out and see horror satire Get Out [MOVIE REVIEW]
by Ryan Rojas/www.cinemacy.com By now you’ve probably heard that the suburbia-horror satire Get…
Letters to the Editor 3-23-17
Peak stupidity Dear ER: The Hermosa Beach initiative toward achieving the moniker of carbon…
On Local Government: Reunite Redondo
BY BOB PINZLER It is 1998. An idea gets presented to the City Manager…
Letters to the Editor 3-16-17
School on a slippery slope Dear ER: Even though our kids go to American…
