Beach Cities Sports: Football, running, swimming, volleyball and more

Fundraising: Mira Costa rugby All-Star and captain Jonah Tavai has been invited to represent a touring side from the United States to play in England. Unfortunately Jonah can’t get there by himself…he could use our help. The junior needs to raise $2,000 to pay for the trip. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/jk5mw-chase-for-chance.

Beach Volleyball: Girls high school teams continue IBVL competition Thursday, March 30 when Redondo takes on Palisades Charter at 4:30 p.m. and Mira Costa plays Santa Monica at 5:30 p.m. on Dockweiler State Beach. Redondo plays Bishop Montgomery Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit ibvl.org.

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will be hosting its annual Spring Classic tournament Sunday, April 2 in Hermosa Beach. Competition features Boys 14U and Girls 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U divisions. On Saturday, April 8, the AAU National Classic presented by Tropic Sunwear showcasing Girls 18U competition will be held in Hermosa Beach. For more information, visit aaubeach.org.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Spring Clinics and Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

2014 National Coach of the Year and 2015 California Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is having spring volleyball clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 28 for girls and boys in grades 3 through 8. All clinics are held at Redondo High School. For more info, please visit tommychaffinsvolleyballclinics.com or email tomchaffins@yahoo.com.

Football: Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner is currently looking for coaches for all levels from Mitey Mite – Varsity football. If interested, please email application by March 31 to Travis at rbyfcad@yahoo.com. Walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturdays, March 25, April 29 and May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For more information, email nmoreno74@verizon.net or visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School, 1 Seahawk Way or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700 for a free one-hour session.

Running: GI Joe Charles hosts the Spring Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, April 22. at 8 a.m. beginning at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Early Bird discounts for $25 available for adults (through March 16) and kids under 17 (through April 3). For more information, call 310-980-9339 or visit mbbootcamp.com.



The 26th Annual El Segundo PTA Run for Education is set for Saturday, April 22 beginning with the 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run at 8 a.m. followed by the 1/2K and 1K Kids’ Fun Run at 9:45 a.m. For information or to register, visit esrun4education.com or email info@esrun4education.com.

