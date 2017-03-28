Advertisement
 Added on March 28, 2017  Eddie Solt  

King Harbor Brewing Celebrates Their Third Anniversary

King Harbor Brewing in Redondo Beach is celebrating their third anniversary on Saturday, April 1st 2017. King Harbor Brewing is located at 2907 182nd st., Redondo Beach

Eddie Solt, Jr. can be reached at esolt@easyreadernews.com

