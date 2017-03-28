King Harbor Brewing Celebrates Their Third Anniversary

Longtime Hermosa Beach activist Nancy Paulette Reviczky passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and family on Thursday March 16 at the age of 66. She had battled Type 1 Diabetes since the age of seven. Her husband of 29 years was former Hermosa Beach Mayor and Council member J.R. Reviczky.…

Manhattan Beach native and former Mira Costa High School football player (class of ‘96) Ben Beverly passed away Friday at his Highland Avenue home. Beverly was well known in the South Bay music community for his work with Pennywise and Jack Johnson’s label Brushfire Records. He was equally well known as one of the South Bay’s most genuine, kind-hearted and vibrant characters, according to lifelong friend Aaron Osten.…