Nancy Reviczky was longtime Hermosa activist

Longtime Hermosa Beach activist Nancy Paulette Reviczky (formerly Thompson) passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and family on Thursday March 16 at the age of 66. She had battled Type 1 Diabetes since the age of seven. Her husband of 29 years was former Hermosa Beach Mayor and Council member J.R. Reviczky.

Reviczky was born in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, and raised in Converse, Indiana. She moved from Virginia Beach to Hermosa Beach in 1986. She worked for many years at the Research and Education Institute on the campus of Harbor-UCLA medical center and was active in the National Management Association and Toastmasters. During her child raising years she spent many hours helping the Hermosa Beach Youth Sports. After her retirement, she became active in the Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club, the Historical Society, Sister Cities and the Women’s Book Club. She also devoted many hours to supporting her husband in his varied civic duties. The couple traveled annually with the Misadventures Club, a group of civic minded Hermosans.

Her constant smile, even through her struggles, was an example to never give up. She stood up for those who needed help, loved the ones who needed to be loved, and cheered on those who needed support.

She is survived by her husband J.R., their children Tim Reviczky (Analaine): Gretchen Reviczky, and Nicholas Dearing (Zoila). Surviving siblings include Debbie Thompson (Reanna), Bill Bradley (Melinda) and Bonita Thompson (Stuart). The joys of her life were her grandchildren: Zachary, Casey Ann, Alyssa, Logan, and Juliana and her numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and place soon to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.