Music community mourns passing of Manhattan Beach’s Ben Beverly

by Kevin Cody

Manhattan Beach native and former Mira Costa High School football player (class of ‘96) Ben Beverly passed away Friday at his Highland Avenue home in Manhattan Beach. Paramedics called to his residence said there was no evidence of foul play and that Beverly appeared to have died from natural causes.

Beverly was well known in the South Bay music community for his work with Pennywise and Jack Johnson’s label Brushfire Records. He was equally well known as one of the South Bay’s most genuine, kind-hearted and vibrant characters, according to lifelong friend Aaron Osten. “Ben was beyond charismatic, very quick witted and a best friend to everyone. He was like that his whole life,” Osten said.

A.M.I events producer Jani Lange began promoting all-ages concerts with Beverly when the two were in high school. “He knew everyone. I called him the ‘Unofficial Mayor of Manhattan Beach,’” Lange said.

Tim Wheeler, who played in the punk band No Big Deal with Beverly said, “Ben was the unique type of person who could make everyone feel like he was their best friend. Whether you knew him for five minutes or 25 years, you felt this strong connection to him and you wanted to be around him.”

Beverly went on to handle press and merchandising for Pennywise and Brushfire Records.

Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge said, upon learning of Beverly’s death, “Hearing we lost Ben has been more than devastating for myself and the Pennywise camp. It felt no different than losing my own little brother years ago. Ben was truly different. He could find humor in anything. When you were feeling down you couldn’t help but crack a smile the minute you saw him. He was bigger than life, in spirit and size. He was the guy everyone wanted to talk to the minute he walked into the room. Nothing but smiles and good vibes. Ben was probably the kindest, most giving person I’ve ever meet (apparently he gave away a lot of Pennywise merch). He is a worldwide legend, with more friends than you could count. His memory will live on in our hearts forever. We’ve lost one of the best. Rest in peace Bennywise, we love you man.”

98 Mute drummer Justin Thirsk also toured with Beverly.

“Touring together and seeing the world was so much more fun because I got to do it with you. You have been a very big part of my life since you had us play Lizy’s party way back in high school days,” Thirsk wrote in a Facebook post.

Brushfire Records general manager Josh Nicotra recalled on his company’s Facebook page, “Ben was the brother you’d squabble with, joke around with, room with on road trips, talk sports, talk music​ and ​talk about who had the best chocolate chip cookies near Larchmont. We shared rooms at several SXSW (South by Southwest) festivals. We stood side stage watching our artists hold a crowd in the palm of their hands.”

​Beverly’s father Bill paid tribute to his son in a statement, that read in part, “He must have had 1,000 friends and not one enemy. God certainly works in mysterious ways. But each of you whom he touched I know is the better for the contact. I was so proud to be his father.”

Beverly is survived by his Grandma Bettelu, mother Stephanie, father Bill, brother Daniel, sister Ariel, uncles Brian, Bob, and Paul. And aunts Barbara, Jennifer, Mandy, Becky. Cousins Brooke, Robbie, Jack, Angus, Bryna, Molly and Vanessa.

A memorial service is planned for April 22 at a time and location to be announced. ER

