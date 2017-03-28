Run for the Bay League title begins on the diamond

By Randy Angel

Coming off a slow start, two-time CIF-SS Division 3 champion Redondo is prepared to make its run at a Bay League title before entering uncharted waters in Division 1 competition,

The Sea Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 5-2 home victory over Saugus behind the slugging of Danny Zimmerman.

The University of Michigan-bound Zimmerman went 3 for 3 with two RBI and belted his sixth home run of the season. Christian Bryant hurled four innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

Redondo (5-6) suffered heartbreaking road losses in the previous two games, dropping identical 7-6 games in 10 innings. The Sea Hawks gave up four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in its loss to Ocean Park Friday, two days after Torrance scored to tie the game in the final frame.

Redondo hosts Hart at 6:30 p.m. Saturday before opening league action with a home-and-away series with Morningside on Wednesday, April 5 and Friday, April 7.

“We have played well at times and not so well at times,” Redondo coach Jeff Baumback said. “We have had seventh-inning leads in three of the losses and just haven’t been able to finish the game off. The good news is we are playing well enough to get ahead, we just need to learn how to close the game out.

“We are very young and lack a lot of varsity game experience, but we are growing and learning as we work through the early part of the season.”

On the mound, Zimmerman has been the workhorse for Redondo sporting a 2-1 record, 2.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 innings.

At the plate, he is batting .600 with 16 RBI, four doubles and six home runs in 11 games.

Mira Costa lost at Hart 3-1 Saturday and is ready to take on a strong Peninsula team this week. The Mustangs play at Peninsula Wednesday, March 29 and conclude their series hosting the Panthers Friday, March 31. Both games are slated for 3:15 p.m.

The team will play a non-league game Monday at 3:30 p.m. at Oaks Christian.

Mira Costa coach Keith Ramsey noted the play of pitchers Jesse Storey and Christian Bodlovich and shortstop Chase Meidroth.

“I am pleased with how well we’ve played the first part of the season,” Mira Costa coach Keith Ramsey said. “The kids have competed hard and seem to be buying into a team-first approach. We have another difficult week and expect a good challenge the rest of the way.”

