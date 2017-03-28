Players, coaches earn top CIF honors for winter season

By Randy Angel

Led by Bishop Montgomery’s success with its boys and girls basketball teams, South Bay schools had nine Players of the Year and nine Coaches of the Year honored in the All-CIF team selections for the 2016-17 Winter Season.

Girls Water Polo

Members of Redondo’s CIF-SS Division 3 Champion girls water polo team earned top honors with freshman standout Julia Janov named Player of the Year and coach Shelby Haroldson selected as Coach of the Year.

Janov scored five goals in the Sea Hawk’s 10-5 win against Villa Park in the championship game and Haroldson led the team to its first league title since 2000 and first CIF girls water polo championship in school history finishing with a 29-3 record.

Also named to the All-CIF Division 3 team were Redondo seniors Sophie Maguy and Katelin Harris, the team’s leading scorers, respectively.

Mira Costa senior Chloe Le led the Mustang offense and was named to the Division 2 team.

Division 4 champion Peninsula had the Player of the Year in senior goalkeeper Kiersten Hazard while Albert Garcia was named Coach of the Year.

Also selected were Peninsula juniors Lucie Abele and Lily Hopkins along with Palos Verdes junior Izzy Barajas.

Boys Basketball

Bishop Montgomery captured the CIF-SS Open Division title and reached the State championship while being led by Player of the Year Ethan Thompson and Coach of the Year Doug Williams.

Also representing the Knights on the Open Division team were senior Jordan Schakel and junior David Singleton.

Peninsula senior Nick Frasso made the Division 1A team, Leuzinger senior Damian Washington earned Division 2A honors and North Torrance senior Shea Eddington was named to the Division 3AA squad.

In Division 4AA, West Torrance’s Alex Mishaw was Player of the Year and Neal Perlmutter named Coach of the Year with fellow Warrior Noah Carroll named to the team.

In Division 5AA. Rolling Hills Prep sophomore Chris Koon was Co-Player of the Year and Harvey Kitani Coach of the Year. Also honored were teammate Alex Garcia and Vistamar’s Brian Dawson.

Girls Basketball

Redondo sophomore Jasmine Davis was selected to the Division 1AA team and Mira Costa four-year starters Halle Maeda and Allie Navarette capped off their prep careers making the Division 1A team for the second consecutive season.

Also in Division 1A, champion Bishop Montgomery was represented by senior Jessica Malazarte, the Co-Player of the Year, and her mentor, Noelle Quinn who was Coach of the Year.

Leuzinger senior Brooke Scott was Player of the Year and Bo Corona Coach of the Year in joining teammate Precious Onwuka on the Division 2A squad.

Palos Verdes Ebun Kalejaiye made the Division 3AA team and Chadwick’s Madison Benson and Hope Amett were named to the Division 5A squad.

Rolling Hills Prep’s Alyssa Maxey and Richard Masson were named Division 6 Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Boys Soccer

Mira Costa’s Brady Douglas joined Palos Verdes’ Davis Moore and Will Sampson on the Division 1 team.

In Division 3, South Torrance’s Dara Fakhfouri and David Paine joined West Torrance’s Cole Prince on the All-CIF team.

Vistamar goalkeeper Marco White was named to the Division 6 team.

Girls Soccer

Representing the Bay League, Palos Verdes’ Jillian Arriola and Redondo’s Madi Kennel were selected to the Division 1 and 2 teams, respectively.

Division 3 champion South Torrance had the Player of the Year in Claire Grouwinkel and Coach of the Year with Elizabeth Kitsios. Joining them on the All-CIF squad were teammates Mina Ghazizadeh and Holly Kaemerle.

Complete lists are available at cifss.org.

