 Added on March 27, 2017  Eddie Solt  

Hippy Tree Presents: A Moment Longer featuring Tommy Witt [VIDEO]

Last spring Tommy Witt and filmmaker Evan Adamson took a trip to visit their amigo Benny Geren down south, where they were welcomed with warm waves, friendly faces, and spring vibes. After getting lost in the fun, time flew by and they were left wishing the trip had lasted just a moment longer…

HippyTree, the Original Surf & Stone Company, is dedicated to designing products that embody the surf and climbing lifestyle. HippyTree apparel is sold at retailers internationally and at hippytree.com.

Directed by Evan Adamson
instagram.com/evan.adamson
facebook.com/adamsonfilms
vimeo.com/evanadamson
evan-adamson.com

Starring Tommy Witt
instagram.com/t_witt_/

Featuring Benny Geren
instagram.com/bennygeren/

Song: Big Wild – “Crickets”
instagram.com/bigwildmusic
bigwildmusic.com
Purchase on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/mk993mq
Listen on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/k25c7s5

Hippy Tree
instagram.com/hippytree
hippytree.com

“Two crickets are chirping in the middle of the night, baby
One by the lake, one over the hill
They meet together on a patch of grass
Beneath the moon
Beneath the stars

Through the fog and the storm I can see you
This is real life, baby, not a preview
Take me to the moon, up to the stars
‘Cause it’s only the two of us”

by Eddie Solt

Eddie Solt, Jr. can be reached at esolt@easyreadernews.com

