Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Phone taken in robbery

Multiple suspects attacked a person in South Hermosa earlier this month, taking a cell phone before assaulting the victim.

The robbery occurred in the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue in the early morning of March 9, police said. The suspects approached and threatened the victim, demanding the cell phone.

No further information about the suspects was available.

Soapy suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested earlier this month after stealing soap from a South Hermosa business on multiple occasions.

The suspect, who police had previously identified, was arrested the evening of March 6 after allegedly attempting to steal soap from a business in the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway, police said. Police had previously reported the theft of five soap dispensers from the business that had occurred the previous week.

Car break-ins

Multiple items were stolen from parked cars in downtown Hermosa earlier this month, with unknown suspects shattering vehicle windows to take objects within.

The first theft occurred sometime in the evening of March 5 or early morning of March 6, police said. An unknown suspect used a rock to break a driver’s side window of a vehicle parked near 13th Street and the Strand, and took a briefcase that had been left in the rear seat.

The second theft occurred sometime in the evening of March 10 or early morning of March 11, police said. A suspect broke into a vehicle parked near the intersection of 17th Street and the Strand, and took unknown objects within.

And a third vehicle theft occurred the same night from a SUV parked near the intersection of 9th Street and the Strand. A suspect smashed the SUV’s rear window with an unknown object, then stole several items within.

The break-ins stood out because HBPD officers say that most vehicle burglaries in the city result from people leaving cars unlocked, rather than entering by force.

