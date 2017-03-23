Manhattan Beach police seek help finding missing person

The Manhattan Beach Police Department is seeking help in locating Ann Shenkler. According to an MBPD press release, Shenkler went missing, apparently voluntarily, on March 15. She was reported missing to the Manhattan Beach Police Department on March 21. According to police reports, she mailed her car key and storage unit key to friends prior to when she went missing. The last known message Shenkler sent was to friends and family at 9:00 a.m. on March 23, 2017. Ann has a medical condition, and her friends and family are concerned for her well-being.



She is described as Asian, 40 years, 5’3”, 110 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes.



Her whereabouts have been and are still unknown. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful. Shenkler is formerly a resident of Playa Del Rey, but she has no current known address.



Anyone who has seen Ann Shenkler or knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Manhattan Beach Police Department at (310) 802-5140 or your local police department.





