Letters to the Editor 3-23-17

Peak stupidity

Dear ER:

The Hermosa Beach initiative toward achieving the moniker of carbon neutrality is neither cost effective and nor will it lower carbon emissions The City’s staff report reveals some glaring inaccuracies. Recognize that the majority of renewable power is solar, which is generated when the sun shines. Perhaps in the 2030s, battery technology may be able to store sufficient electricity to meet the electric demand throughout dusk through dawn. Presently, there isn’t enough Lithium in the world to store 15 gigawatts over the 12 hour period — meaning that inefficient, high carbon peak demand power plants will be needed to maintain the grid. When the Teslas, Bolts and other electric cars are plugged in after the hours long commute back home to Hermosa they will be charged with very high carbon electricity. How about the city’s absurd (if not stupid) elimination of gas ranges/stoves. As Jane and John Doe fires up their electric range to cook the evening kale the electricity will be generated by peakers at a fuel to electric efficiency less than 40 percent, resulting in higher carbon emissions. So we mandated 40 percent efficiency over the 75 percent efficiency of a gas range. These are just a few of the glaring examples of this stupid title. The narrow focus toward simplistic carbon neutrality requires a myopic knowledge of electric generation, the grid and the problems with the alternating electric grid. To that end, Hermosa has paid a considerable amount of high carbon money to lawyers and consultants to come up with a title that doesn’t actually do anything toward reducing carbon. Wouldn’t it be preferable to spend the lawyer fees that generated this gibberish on projects that reduce carbon or mitigate pollution?

Robert Benz

Hermosa Beach

Fresh waterstart

Dear ER:

Former Redondo Beach District 2 Councilman Bob Pinzler’s column had an almost perfect score (“On Local Government: Reunite Redondo”). In addition to calling for the Harbor Commission to be replaced, he should also have included the Planning Commission for replacement since they also ratified the Waterfront Project.

George Ikeda

Redondo Beach

Waterfront hopes

Dear ER:

Since moving to Redondo Beach in 2013, I’ve firmly supported The Waterfront project. It’s comprehensive, thoughtful and envisioned with our community in mind. As a tourism industry employee having worked in multiple countries, I’ve witnessed how public and private collaboration can enable communities to thrive. The benefits being greater contributions to city education, culture and citizen well-being. Quite frankly, we owe it to our children. I was impressed by the coalition that came together to support for The Waterfront. I was even more impressed by CenterCal’s response to the passing of Measure C on March 7. CenterCal could’ve focused their attention on the project opponents, called them out for their misinformation and trying to stop progress. But no. They thanked the community for our support, and promised to keep moving forward together. Change is never easy, but it is essential. We must seize the opportunities presented to us now. I was privy to the scare mongering techniques on the street; drawing parallels to neighboring cities like Santa Monica. The difference in this scenario is hindsight. Fear should not slow us down. Let’s tackle concerns in an educated and open manner.

I can’t wait for The Waterfront to become a reality. Progress well managed by CenterCal is planting the future for all residents of Redondo Beach.

Kristie Willmott

Redondo Beach

Delayed maintenance

Dear ER:

Suddenly, now that the Redondo Beach election is over, we start to see items on the City Council agenda to maintain the harbor infrastructure, including $1.5M for parking structure maintenance. an application for state funding for Basin 3 bulkhead maintenance and $43,000 for pump repairs at Seaside Lagoon. It is telling that these maintenance items came out immediately after the March 7 election. We can revitalize the harbor without a mall. The Harbor Enterprise cashflow is positive by about $3M per year. The city and CenterCal are wasting taxpayer time and money continuing this charade with this mall. If CenterCal still wants to play, they should honor the will of the people. But this belligerence tells me yet again they are not the kind of company our city should be dealing with.

Jim Light

Facebook comment

Aspel appreciation

Dear ER:

Doing what is right is not always popular and what seems popular is not always right. Thank you Mayor Steve Aspel for always doing right by Redondo. Thanks to you and other progressive minded Council members for the decades of work put forth in envisioning a renaissance for Redondo Beach. I have admired your honesty, common sense approach in seeking practical solutions to our complex issues and for countless achievements in getting things done, not an easy task. For your tireless efforts to keep the public process moving at the speed of government. For long and arduous hearings and contentious behaviors that you tolerated for the sake of greater good. Thank you for championing our excellent quality of life for ALL of Redondo Beach, regardless of District or generation. For protecting our neighborhoods and supporting the countless charities, organizations, and foundations that improve our lives and connect us to greater causes. For extending welcoming handshakes and for making us a business, visitor, and resident friendly city. Above all, thank you for being a Mayor of the people in such a genuine and selfless way. Your qualities, leadership and abilities will be sorely missed. There’s a reason windshields are bigger than rearview mirrors. What lies ahead is far more important than anything behind us. Whatever lies ahead, I know you will glance in your rearview mirror with pride.

Lisa Rodriquez

Redondo Beach

Bag Gelson’s

Dear ER:

Gelson’s Market should not be built at Sepulveda and 8th Street because it encroaches on the residential neighborhood. Sepulveda Boulevard, between 2nd and 8th Streets is called the “bloody corridor” because of all the traffic injuries and deaths. A Gelson’s Market will cause increased traffic (delivery trucks and cars) — 10,000 vehicle entries and exits per day, noise, increased crime and air pollution. Parking and a deceleration lane are still a problem. Under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the Gelson’s Market should be covered by Environmental Impact Report (EIR) rather than a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND). Developer Paragon, Gelson’s and the Manhattan Beach Planning Department seem to be too anxious to deem the Gelson’s Market complete, forcing Manhattan Beach Residents for Responsible Development to spend money for lawyers and consultants to defend our neighborhood.

Robert Bush Manhattan Beach

Jewel theft

Dear ER:

The Prestige Jewelry eviction is not only a tragedy for a lovely local family (“Beloved Manhattan Beach jewelry store facing eviction,” ER March 16, 2017). It is also a terrible business decision by Manhattan Village Mall. The future of shopping malls relies on having high quality, personalized offerings that appeal to the local community and providing a reason to go shopping in person rather than online. It would be hard to find a better example of this than Prestige. I hope the senior mall management will reverse this before it is too late.

James Dibbo

Facebook comment

Prestigious North Redondo

Dear ER:

It would be wonderful if Prestige Jewelers would consider relocating to Artesia Blvd in north Redondo (“Beloved Manhattan Beach jewelry store facing eviction,” ER March 16, 2017). We need established businesses such as this and we’re close to the Manhattan Village Mall so current customers wouldn’t have to travel far.

Marlene McEwen

Facebook comment

