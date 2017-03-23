South Bay Community Calendar 3-23-2017

Thursday, March 23

Skate girl

Cindy Whitehead, Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductee and author of It’s Not About Pretty comes to {pages} bookstore. It’s Not About Pretty showcases the female empowerment skateboarding brings to girls and women, alike. The book reminds us that girls are not just pretty faces. These girls are RAD. Author Cindy Whitehead, has led the fight for women’s equality in skateboarding and her TEDx talk has empowered girls everywhere. 7 p.m. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. RSVP’s by calling (310) 318-0900 or info@pagesbookstore.com.

Let’s dance

Friday, March 24

Concert

18th Annual Glen Kamida & Friends concert sponsored by nTyme. nTyme is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to seeing the advancement of youth music in the community. Proceeds from this concert will help the North Torrance Elementary Music Programs. 7 p.m. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 N. Civic Center Dr., Torrance. Tickets $10 ($5 for Students and Seniors). For more information, contact ntyme.mail@gmail.com.

What’s cooking

Knights of Columbus Annual Lenten Fish fry fundraiser for charity. Enjoy an evening out with friends and family, and support a worthy cause. Cost is $11/person (no tax or tip necessary), Children under 12 are $5 each. No reservation is necessary. The proceeds of the monthly dinner go to help charities such as House of Yahweh, Pregnancy Help Center, Star House, and others. Questions? Contact Nick Tesi at (310) 717-2937.

Saturday, March 25

What’s Up for Kids Family Expo

Continuous entertainment including fencing, music, drama, martial arts, hands-on activities, craft area, door prizes and a photo contest. Event includes 70 exhibitors with information on summer camps, classes, and activities for the whole family. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. For more information contact Cindy Donnelly at (888) 544-1042 or cindy@whatsupforkids.com or access whatsupforkids.com.

Slime is a liquid crystal

Slime snails and slugs presentation at White Point Nature Education Center & Preserve. Join Natural History Museum’s Jann Vendetti to become a snail and slug citizen scientist. Free. 11 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. RSVP to pvplc.org: Events & Activities/Whitepoint Presentations or call (310) 541-7613.

What’s going on

The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation presents What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience. Tickets are $30/$25/$20. Call the Theatre Box Office at (310) 781-7171. For further information access brianowensoul.com/mge or TorranceArts.org.

Sunday, March 26

I dreamed a dream one day

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band presents Long Ago and Far Away: A Musical Odyssey. The program will consist of music that evokes distant places and times gone by. 3 p.m. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Concert tickets are $20 (adults) and $10 (youth 18 and younger), plus a $5 facility fee to both. Purchase tickets directly from the Norris Theatre Box Office: (310) 544-0403 x 221 or palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Monday, March 27

Meet Roy Choi!

Exclusive Q&A, books signing and tasting event with Roy Choi of Kogi and author of L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food. Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the event. 5 – 7 p.m. Whole Foods Market, 760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and include snacks from the Kogi menu and beverages. For more details and to RSVP go to meetroychoi.eventbrite.com. All proceeds benefit the Women of Watts.

Tuesday, March 28

Folklore meets Cali culture

The Community Interactive Forum presents Origin, Art and Fusion: Celtic Tradition and California Culture by Claire Maxwell, and Dancers of the Kelly School of Traditional Irish Dance. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library Meeting Room, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Free. All are welcome. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

Wednesday, March 29

The grunion are running

Grunion are small sardine-size fish of the silversides family, which are one of the few fish species in the world that actually come ashore to lay their eggs on sandy beaches. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium presents a “Meet the Grunion” program. The Aquarium will open at 8 p.m. and a film on grunion begins at 9 p.m. Prior to the predicted run, everyone will gather on the beach to await the grunion. The program cost is $5 for adults and $1 for seniors, students, and children. Warm clothing is recommended. John M. Olguin Auditorium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For tickets, avoid the lines and buy online at cabrillomarineaquarium.org or at the Aquarium ticket office. For further information, please call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

