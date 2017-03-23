Lagoon mechanical issues may halt Redondo fireworks

by David Mendez

Redondo Beach’s traditional Seaside Lagoon Fourth of July celebration may be in jeopardy, thanks to ongoing water quality issues and recent mechanical failures with the Seaside Lagoon’s pumping system.

On March 13, the Redondo Beach City Council had to choose between four options for a Fourth of July fireworks show: Running a celebration with the Lagoon and fireworks; running celebrations with either the Lagoon or fireworks, but not both; or having no celebration at all. Council members opted to run the total package, voting unanimously in favor of a fireworks show at the Lagoon. Their vote, solidified by adopting a midyear budget option on March 21, authorized $44,000 to spend on a fireworks show.

But it may ultimately not be up to the Council.

Though Redondo Beach has hosted Fourth of July fireworks for decades, the last 10 years have been hosted at Seaside Lagoon. That’s given the City an opportunity to recoup costs by charging admission to the saltwater swimming pool.

In February, problems surfaced when the City attempted to fill the Lagoon for the annual Super Bowl 10K event. An electrical panel and pump motor failed, rendering the Lagoon’s water pumping system inoperable.

Since opening to the public in 1963, Seaside Lagoon has used ocean water, recycled from cooling the generating turbines of the nearby AES power plant. The water is treated and chlorinated for public use, then dechlorinated and cycled back into the ocean.

All of the Lagoon’s water inflow operations are powered by the failed electrical panel and motor. Staff expects repairs to cost approximately $40,000 and take between four and six weeks.

However, the water pump system was customized specifically for the Lagoon’s operation, and staff is checking on associated equipment for damage. If it’s determined that the existing equipment needs replacement, the repair timeline will ensure that the Lagoon will not be available for the Fourth of July event.

Plans are further complicated by water quality issues.

As Mayor Steve Aspel is fond of saying, the Lagoon’s ocean-drawn swimming water is supposedly “[given] back cleaner than when we got it.”

However, the City has had to operate under a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, issued by the L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board, since 1999. As years have progressed, permit requirements become “more onerous as water quality standards become more stringent and the facility infrastructure ages,” according to staff.

Redondo Beach’s fine potential has been as high as $20.1 billion, according to City Attorney Mike Webb, though city negotiations with the board have lowered the damage. Since 1999, the city has paid $138,000 in fines.

The City is currently operating on an expired permit until the RWQCB issues a new permit, which may not occur until June, at the earliest. Should the Board issue a new permit, the City would be required to operate under those conditions, or face a fine. If a new permit is not issued, they may not operate the Lagoon’s water features — if they happen to work at all.

