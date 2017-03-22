South Bay arts calendar for March 23 to 29

Friday, March 24

Magic in the air

“Enchanted Evening,” presented by the Beach Cities Symphony and conducted by Barry Brisk, features Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy,” featuring violin soloist Roberto Cani, as well as Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” and Stravinsky’s 1919 “Firebird Suite.” Free. The concerts begins at 8:15 p.m. but there’s a pre-concert lecture at 7:30, in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Onsite parking is $3. Call (310) 379-9725, (310) 539-4649, or go to BeachCitiesSymphony.org.

Going in headfirst

“Spring into Art” is being hosted by Shanna Shryne Design, an interior design studio, located at 205 Pier Ave., Suite 100, Hermosa Beach, and tonight (Friday) they’re featuring the work of local artists Jason Olive, Laura Schuler, Holly Socrates, Drica Lobo, Tomo, Lilly Lambert, and more, in a benefit for the Free Arts Organization. (310) 376-6160 or go to shannasshryne.com.

Now the public sees it

The “17th Annual All Media Art Show” opens at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. This is work created by students of Mira Costa High School. The show is only up through April 2, so don’t dillydally if you want to see it. (310) 802-5440 or go to to citymb.info.

Class and style

Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth star in “You Were Never Lovelier,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Contains some of the best music written for film by Jerome Kern. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Going far, far away?

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Joe DiPietro, is being presented by Surf City Theatre at the Second Story Playhouse,710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The bittersweet comedy is about a grandson who wants to leave town for a job opportunity, but his four grandparents conspire to make him stay. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m. Also Friday, Saturday, and Sunday next week. Tickets, $25. Call (424) 241-8040 or go to surfcitytheatre.com.

Struggling to get clean

“Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?” is being staged by the El Camino College Theatre Department in the Campus Theatre, located at the college, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Don Petersen’s 1969 play follows teen drug addicts in a rehabilitation center as they struggle to break free of their addiction. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with additional performances March 31, April 1 and 2. Jerry Prell directs. Tickets, $15. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

To encourage their best

The North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble, or nTyme, presents their 18th annual “Glen Kamida & Friends Fundraising Concert” at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Benefits youth music in the community. Tickets, $10 general; $5 students, seniors. (310) 781-7171.

Saturday, March 25

You can be a witness

“What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience” is Brian Owens’ tribute to the legendary Motown artist, and the music selections span from “Can I Get A Witness,” “Hitch Hike,” “I’ll Be Doggone,” to “You’ll All I Need To Get By.” The concert takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $30, $25, $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Could it be magic?

The 27th annual edition of “Poof Too!” takes place at 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Features the magic of Steve Owens, children’s magician Rick De Lung, comedian-juggler Michael Raynor, Magic Castle fave Tom Ogden (who also emcees the show), illusionist Anthony Hernandez, close-up performer Scott Smith (performing during intermission, so why get up?). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To learn more or for tickets call OJ Pandy at (310) 379-4730.

Hold them close

“The Power of Hugs” is a photography exhibit that features images of Elijah, a young boy with Down Syndrome who loves to hug, especially selective hugs to strangers. The opening reception is Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Frame & Art Dept., 950 Aviation Blvd., Unit D, Hermosa Beach. And the closing reception is Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. Presented by Lisa Ferrin of Angel Impact Photography. Also featuring artwork and music from Christine Centofante, Jody Wiggins, Abbigale McCarthy, Elisa Garcia, Yukiharu, and Evan Hadeishi.

Out of the oven

“Baker’s Dozen No. 6,” a survey of 13 artists chosen for their impressive work, goes on view with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. In Gallery Two there’s a solo show, “Peter Lamb: Redoubling,” and both shows are up through May 19. Call (310) 618-6388.

From backup to soloist

Perla Batalla presents “House of Cohen” at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. She performs from the Leonard Cohen songbook, an artist on whose records she appeared, as well as one songs by KD Lang, Iggy Pop, and The Gipsy Kings. Tickets, $20 to $35. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Steer them right

The 20th annual “What’s Up for Kids Family Expo 2017” takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Activities range from fencing and drama to martial arts and a photo contest. Seventy exhibitors with information on summer camps, classes, activities for the whole family, etc. Free. (888) 544-1042 or go to whatsupforkids.com.

Sunday, March 26

A world of myth and legend

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band, under the direction of Christine Hayes, presents “Long Ago and Far Away,” a program that features three movements from Johan de Meij’s “Symphony No. 1, Lord of the Rings,” based on Tolkien’s trilogy. Works also by Wagner, Saint-Saëns, and Elgar. Tickets, $20 general; $10 youth 18 and younger, but with a $5 facility for both. (310) 544-0403 ext. 221 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

First man on the Moon

“The Films of Georges Méliès” is a program of early science-fiction films, hosted by Randy Haberkamp, and it takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Accompanied live by the Mighty Wurlitzer! Tickets, $10. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

On the edge of your seat

Greyson Bryan is the author of “Big Crisis,” a novel about blackmail, corruption, and murder on the world stage, and he’ll be in conversation with Andy Knox at 3 p.m. at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Monday, March 27

Tasty treats

A book signing and Q&A with Roy Choi of Kogi, author of “L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food,” takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whole Foods Market El Segundo, 760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 in advance and $15 at the door, which includes snacks from the Kogi menu and beverages. Proceeds to the Women of Watts. Books available at the event. More at meetroychoi.eventbrite.com. ER

