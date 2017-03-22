Local track and field athletes excel at annual Mustang Relays meet

By Randy Angel

Redondo claimed six titles and host Mira Costa recorded four wins at the annual Mustang Relays held Saturday at Waller Stadium.

Mira Costa senior Shante Robinson set a personal record winning the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.58 seconds, sharing the spotlight with teammates Morgan Girard, who won the high jump at 5 feet and the Mustang girls 4×400 relay team who posted a victory at 3:58.72.

Other Mira Costa girls finishing in the top three.included Mella Chittenden (2nd, 1600, 5:06.87), Brigette Grau (2nd, pole vault, 12-00), Tessa Chan (3rd, 300m hurdles, 49.84), Jaylah Herron (3rd, long jump, 17-02.75) and the 4×100 (50:23) and 4×1600 (23:40.33) relays teams.

Redondo’s girls were led by champions Kennedy Williams (100m, 12.46), Kaitlin Heri (pole vault, 12-00) and the Sea Hawk’s 4×100 (48.99) and 4×800 (10:08.32) relay teams.

Sophomore Mahkaia Lee jumped a personal best 36-04.50 to finish 3rd in the long jump, Indica Showell placed 3rd in the 100m (12.61), Redondo’s 4×400 relay team placed 2nd (4:02.79) and its Distance Medley Relay squad finished 3rd (12:22.95).

In boys competition, Redondo had 1st-place finishes by Tate Curran (pole vault, 16-06) and Jordan Jackson, who set a personal record in the triple jump at 44-03.

Mira Costa’s Jonah Tavai recorded a personal best in the shot put with a toss of 54-01 while the Mustang relay teams placed 2nd in the 4×800 (8:15.50) and 4×1600 (19:06.94) and 3rd in the 4×400 (3:31.52).

Redondo hosts Palos Verdes and Morningside in a Bay League meet on Thursday, Mar. 23 and Mira Costa will host Peninsula and Morningside on Thursday, Mar. 30.

Distance runners from both school will be competing in the Azusa Meet of Champions on Saturday, Mar. 25.

Athletes are taking advantage of early competition in preparation for the 50th annual Arcadia Invitational to be held Friday and Saturday, Apr. 7-8.

The event is among the largest high school track and field meets in the nation and, for each of the last 16 years, the meet has ranked first in the nation in the number of EPI Elite marks achieved, serving as proof of Arcadia’s unmatched levels of depth throughout all event areas.

The meet has also produced 28 national records while an amazing 179 meet alumni have gone on to represent the United States in Olympic Games competition. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, 27 members of Team USA had competed at the Arcadia Invitational during their prep careers.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.