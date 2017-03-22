BEER BROS: Phantom Carriage to celebrate 2 years of horror in local craft beer

by Ed Solt

There’s no other brewery experience quite like enjoying a sour in Phantom Carriage taproom. Originally from the Czech republic, Phantom Carriage founder Martin Svab’s love for old world gothic as well as his delight for old horror films is felt at his Carson brewery. His main executioner, Tori Stiles, brings to life Svab’s nightmare as the creative force behind Phantom Carriage.

“Martin’s background is in the film industry. Our name is in homage to ‘The Phantom Carriage’, a Swedish horror filmed produced in 1921,” said Stiles, the brewery’s creative marketing director. “The horror connection doesn’t end there. Martin was born on Halloween.”

The dimly lit taproom (it takes a second for your eyes to adjust) features scythes and other rusty farm implements stabbed into the walls; candles glowing inside fake human and animal skulls; as well as art from various artists (including Stiles and local beer/devilish art impresario

“Metal” Dan Reichel). Of course, the names of the beers play on Svab’s passions. Beer labels in the past include Lugosi, an American Wild Ale honoring the og Hollywood Dracula, Bela Lugosi and “Bergman,” a homage to legendary Swedish director Ingmar Bergman notable for creating the horror masterpiece 1957’s “The Seventh Seal.”

“Besides playing cult-classic horror films non-stop in the Phantom Theater, the good folks at the Scream Factory screen on our 130’ 4k projection theater every Wednesday night,” she said.

Svab’s ten plus years in craft beer includes repping Stone Brewery Company as well as being an active member of the Pacific Gravity Home Brew Club. Most recently, Svab managed Redondo Beach craft beer institution Naja’s Place for three and a half years, just before launching Phantom Carriage.

Walls of wine barrels line the taproom signifying a focus on farmhouse, wild ale barrel-aged beers as well as their notable sours. Phantom Carriage also offers an eclectic draft and bottle/can list from fellow brothers in brew.

“Although we specialize in wild, funky, sour beer. We have an array of Belgian-style beers that are sure to satisfy all grades of beer drinkers,” Stiles said. “We always have new things on tap — it’s a different experience at the tasting room every time.”

Adjoining the tasting room is a top notch culinary unit, crafting a daily menu equally paired in awesomeness with Phantom Carriage’s tasting room offerings.

“We keep our eatery menu small — but it’s all fresh and local, farm to table,” she said. “Once a month we host a limited beer dinner curated by a notable chef in our barrel cellar. We light the candlesticks and dim the lights. It’s one of the most unique dining experiences.”

On Saturday, March 25, Phantom Carriage celebrates its 2nd anniversary featuring eight local rare guest beers as well as 22 wild house beers and offering branded commemorative glassware.

“It’s going to be a festival with something for everybody — killer music, gruesome horror movies, house smoked barbeque and kettle corn, as well as exclusive cellar releases. We’ll be pouring Suspiria, brewed by the Phantom Carriage lady brewers to benefit the Keep a Breast Foundation, raising so far $1,000,” Stiles said. “It’s a way to say thank you to fans, friends, and family. I’m glad people know the brewery is not haunted as people sometimes think. We’re just that big of fans of vintage horror.”

For more info on Phantom Carriage’s 2nd Anniversary Party, go to PhantomCarriage.com. The brewery and tasting room is located at 18525 South Main Street, Carson. ER

