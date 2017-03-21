Linda Ybarrondo Wright remembrance planned at Wayfarers Chapel

Linda Ybarrondo Wright, born April 21, 1941 in Detroit Michigan, died peacefully in the care of her family in her home in Hermosa Beach, California, on March 8, 2017. She is survived by Bill and Max and by her children Daisy, Ben, Peter and Rian, grandsons Nate, Oliver and Aiden and her brother Larry, as well as nephews, nieces and friends. She will, indeed, be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at the Wayfarer’s Chapel in Palos Verdes at 12 p.m. Monday, April Fool’s Day and in New York City at a later date. Please go to www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories. — Rice Mortuary. (310) 792-7599

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.