Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Mysterious vandalism

Unknown suspects defaced multiple pieces of property in South Hermosa earlier this month.

In one incident, a vandal graffitied a city bench on Hermosa Avenue near the intersection with 8th Street, police said. The damage, which consisted of the words “NECK VEIN” scrawled across the entire bench surface, was discovered the afternoon of March 4.

Police were alerted to other vandalism to the east early that morning. Sometime between midnight and 12:41 a.m., graffiti was spraypainted on the wall of a business in the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, police said. The vandals wrote “R13,” “B6R13,” and “ES6X13.”

Soap taken

An unknown suspect recently entered a South Hermosa business and stole five soap dispensers from its restroom.

The theft occurred from a business in the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway, some time between Feb. 26 and the morning of March 1, police said. It was not immediately clear whether the theft occurred outside of business hours, or whether the thief had to break in to enter the property.

