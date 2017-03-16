Victors celebrate in post-election Redondo Beach council meeting

by David Mendez

The first meeting of the Redondo Beach City Council following the March 7 election wasn’t quite business as usual for the city’s decision-making body: Non-agenda public comment lasted two hours as supporters of “slow-growth” Mayor-elect Bill Brand and harbor zoning-altering Measure C celebrated their victory.

The comment period was intended by some speakers to remind the lame-duck council that they will be scrutinized before new members are installed in April. However, some took the opportunity to spike the proverbial football.

“We’re supposed to hold it to 30 minutes but I know a lot of people want to speak…we’re not gonna shut you out,” said Mayor Steve Aspel as he was handed a stack of speaker request cards.

Casually dressed, Aspel openly embraced criticism leveled at him, beginning with the first speaker, Laura Zahn. She displayed a framed collage as she read a poem celebrating Aspel’s defeat.

“You sold out to big developers and negotiated an insane deal/now we’ve defeated you, and that’s a really good feel,” Zahn read, in part. “From people of Redondo, you can’t sell us out anymore/both liberals and conservatives will now show you the door.”

Jess Money commented that Brand will be “gracious and conciliatory,” not believing in kicking opponents when they’re down. “My theory is, you get them down to kick them,” Money said.

He promised that in coming elections, sitting council members Laura Emdee and Christian Horvath will be beaten “like the proverbial red-headed stepchild” and tossed out of office.

Melanie Cohen later attempted to change the tone.

“Mayor Aspel…you care about the city and we’ve never been that close or on the same page of things, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect you and everything you’ve done for the city,” Cohen said. “But I also ask that you please…pass [Measure C] on to the [California] Coastal Commission.”

The Coastal Commission must certify the zoning changes brought about by Measure C, which included points designed to counter the existing CenterCal Development waterfront revitalization project.

Jeep Suddeth brought out a guitar to perform his version of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi,” entitled “Don’t Ruin the Lagoon.”

“Ain’t it always sure to go that you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone/so we saved the Lagoon and rejected the Waterfront project,” he sang as the audience joined along.

The election wasn’t the only topic of public discussion, however, as residents opposed to a proposed CVS/Grocery Outlet on Artesia Boulevard raised their concerns. Councilman Steve Sammarco, who represents the area and ends his term in April, was not in attendance due to lingering health issues related to a stroke.

Emdee promised to address their concerns at her March 18 community meeting, 9 a.m. at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

