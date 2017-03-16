South Bay Community Calendar 3-16-17

Thursday, March 16

Film Fest

To create a cinematic bridge between the people of the world, the 14th Annual LA Harbor International Film Festival takes place through March 19. Program A – 10:30 a.m. “Read the Book, See the Movie (Doors open 10 a.m.) Featuring The Jungle Books by Rudyard Kipling and the film The Jungle Book. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. $10 cash only at the door. Questions call (310) 519-0756 or for program details visit laharborfilmfest.com/new/laharborfilmfest/splash1.htm.

Save Santa

Leadership Manhattan Beach is hosting a fundraiser to save Santa’s Float. Every year, since 1955, the float has toured town, giving children the chance to tell Santa their wishes. Auction items include two tickets to the Tony Award winning musical “Hamilton,” on Broadway. 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. $20. Bo Bridges Gallery, 1108 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Tickets available at SaveMBSantaFloat.Eventbrite.com.

Friday, March 17

Cancer and marijuana

Cancer Support Community-Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Bonni Goldstein MD, Medical Director at Canna-Centers. Learn the benefits of using medical marijuana and how to obtain a doctor’s recommendation for it. Goldstein will also share information on the popular and scientific data regarding its use. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call 310-376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

St. Paddy’s brew

Want to try a new St. Paddy’s Day Irish stout? Get it while you can, this will be a limited stout release. Contest for best Leprechaun and Fair (Irish) Maiden costume. Come in green and you save 15%! Come in orange, you’ll be outta luck. 3 – 10 p.m. Cosmic Brewery, 20316 Gramercy Place, Torrance. Cosmicbrewery.com.

Saturday, March 18

Get signed up

Pre-registration for Sunday’s Spring into Fitness 5K Walk/Run benefiting Torrance Memorial’s Pediatric and Neonatal ICU Units. 9 a.m. – noon. Outside the Torrance Memorial Health Care Conference Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. For questions call (310) 517-4728.

Camp Expo 2017

Learn about summer camps and youth programs in the South Bay. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Adams Middle School Gymnasium, 2600 Ripley Ave., Redondo Beach. Silent Auction and performances. Contact Sondi at (310) 383-6726 or visit amd-rbusd-ca.schoolloop.com/.

Absolutely a party

Absolution Brewing Company Third Anniversary Party. General admission $25, VIP $50. Live music. Live broadcast from Jack FM. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. 2878 Columbia Street, Torrance. For tickets click on absolutionbrewingcompany.com/home.

Not just an art exhibit

Manhattan Beach Art Center, City of Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreation Department,

and California Locos Presents: SOMOS LOCOS an ephemeral extravaganza bringing together the best in street, skate, surf and punk in four days of art, athletics and music. Skate Spot Dedication 1 – 3 p.m. 1625 Marine Ave., Manhattan Beach. Live Concert 3 – 6 p.m. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. SOMOS LOCOS Opening Reception and Book Signing 6 – 9 p.m. Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For questions contact the Manhattan Beach Art Center (310) 802-5440 or infombac@citymb.info.

Celebrating history

The Gathering for the Grand Gala celebrates music, history and the San Pedro community. Guests of honor: Scott Donnelly and Dr. Wade NIshimoto. The theme is Some Enchanted Evening and will feature colorful Tiki decor, cocktails, appetizers, dinner, silent and live auction, music and dancing. 5 p.m. Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd Street, San Pedro. Tickets are $185 ($175 for members) and can be purchased by calling (310) 833-4813 or Grandvision.org. RSVP is required.

Bond, James Bond

Redondo Beach Rotary Club Casino Night. Music, dancing, food, casino games, poker, raffles, and auctions, silent and live. The theme is “Casino Royale”. Best dressed in character wins a prize. 6 – 10 p.m. Crowne Plaza, 300 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. $95 per person. Tickets can be purchase at charityauction.bid/RedondorotaryCasinoNite.

Have a heart

The Hermosa Beach Education Foundation presents the 21st Annual Hearts of Hermosa, a night under the stars to benefit Hermosa Beach Public Schools. Auction, dinner, dancing, cocktail attire and live music by Knyght Ryder. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. In a private tent on the grounds of the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $175. Single admission.

Sunday, March 19

Spring run

Spring into Fitness 5K Walk/Run benefiting Torrance Memorial’s Pediatric and Neonatal ICU Units. There will be fun activities sponsored by Charles Schwab and NOVAS will be offering face-painting for kids of all ages. Raffle will be held at 10 a.m. for lots of fun prizes. $30 per person. South Coast Botanical Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Walk/run begins at 8:30 a.m. For questions call (310) 517-4728.

Dancing for a fundraiser

Help celebrate Art Alive’s 16th birthday at the We Can Swing Arts Alive’s Annual Swing Dance Fundraiser. The Fabulous Esquires Big Band will provide live entertainment for dancers and listeners alike. Arts Alive students ages 6 to 14 will perform alongside the band on special numbers. 3 – 7 p.m. People’s Place, 365 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets are $25. And can be purchased at kingsandclowns.com or by calling (310) 347-1075. Open to anyone.

Monday, March 20

Let’s dance

Dance and Move Mondays presented by Dance 1 Studios in Redondo Beach. Children and their caregivers are invited to join for a fun filled thirty minutes of dancing and moving, with a focus on direction following. 11 – 11:30 a.m. 2nd floor meeting room, Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Contact children’s information desk at (310) 318-0675. redondo.org/cals/library.asp.

Tuesday, March 21

Farm fresh

Over 45 vendors bring you everything from the freshest produce and flowers, to hot food, to prepared/packaged foods like nut butter, olive oils and artisanal baked goods. Kids area with a trackless train, face painting and balloon art. Manhattan Beach Farmer’s Market on 13th street between Morningside and Valley drives. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Park at Metlox Plaza, lot 3 on 12th/Morningside, or the Civic Center Plaza on 13th/Morningside Drive. manhattanbeachfarmersmarket.com.

Wednesday, March 22

Lunch with our leader

Inaugural address from County of Los Angeles 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn. 11:30 a.m. registration, noon luncheon & address. Hosted at Sunrider International, 1625 Abalone Ave., Torrance. $40 Torrance Chamber members, $50 non-members. Reservations by phone (310) 540-5858 or online at TorranceChamber.com/Events.

Library meditation

Experience mindfulness with local meditation teacher Julie Rader at the Manhattan Beach Library. 1 p.m. Contact

Melissa McCollum for more info: mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov or 310-545-8595.1320 Highland Ave.

The mixer

Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce mixer at the Elks Lodge, 230 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. $10 Chamber members, $20 non-members & walk ins. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Reservations by phone (310) 376-6911 or online at RedondoChamber.Org/Chamber/Events.

Thursday, March 23

Author event

Cindy Whitehead will read from her book, It’s Not About Pretty, which showcases the female empowerment skateboarding brings to girls and women. From pool riding, park, street, downhill, vert and cruising, to pro female skateboarders and soul skaters – this book covers it all.

A portion of the book’s proceeds give back to 501c3 non-profits that create exposure and opportunities for girls in skateboarding. 7 p.m., at Pages bookstore. 904 Manhattan Ave. Manhattan Beach. (310) 318-0900.

