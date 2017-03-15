South Bay Arts Calendar for March 16 – 22

Thursday, March 16

People stumbling along

Robin Finn is the author of “Restless in L.A.,” and she’ll be discussing the novel at 7 p.m. at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. The story was inspired in part by the author’s own experiences as a mother struggling to maintain a balanced family as well as her self-identity. RSVPs appreciated. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Just around the hill

The “L.A. Harbor International Film Festival,” now in its 14th year, takes place from Thursday through Sunday at the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. The Friday evening (opening night) film is the Italian “Se Dio Viole (God Willing),” with numerous events on Saturday that include the “On Location Showcase.” Two documentaries close the festival on Sunday: “Humpback Whales” at 1 p.m. and “Crows of the Desert: A Hero’s Journey Through the Armenian Genocide,” at 4 p.m. Each program is $10, less $2 for seniors, students, and a few others. Complete details online at laharborfilmfest.com.

Friday, March 17

Spaced out

Meg Howrey is the author of “The Wanderers,” a novel about three astronauts preparing for a trip to Mars through a simulation so real that perspectives are lost and turned around. She discusses the book at 7 p.m. at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. The author is a former ballerina and has penned other novels as well. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Laughter is the soundtrack

Buster Keaton stars in “The Cameraman,” a 1928 b&w silent film, that screens on Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. and also on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. It will be accompanied live on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Reel it in

The new Broadway musical, “Big Fish,” is being presented by the Kentwood Players in the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Directed by Catherine Rahm, it’s a magical musical about fathers, sons, and the stories we use to define our identities. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., through April 22. Tickets, $25, less $2 seniors and Students. (310) 645-5156 or go to kentwoodplayers.org.

Online gaming as theater

“She Kills Monsters,” a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, was written by Qui Nguyen, and it’s being performed this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m., in the University Theatre at Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. Parking in Lot 3 is $6. Tickets, $15 general; $10 students, seniors. (310) 243-3589 or go to csudh.edu/theatre/tickets.

Belle of the ball

Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast” may be in movie theaters, but it was Susan Egan who made Beauty come to life on stage. Her one-woman concert, “The Real Housewife of Broadway,” takes place at 8 p.m. in the Beverly O’Neill Theatre, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Special guest: Deedee Lynn Magno Hall (not Mango, as I’ve seen it printed). Tickets, $40 to $60. Call (562) 856-1999 ext. 4, or go to musical.org.

Saturday, March 18

Finely tuned

Loren and Mark perform popular and classical guitar instrumentals and vocal duets at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, on the corner of Diamond and Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Information and tickets at southbayconcerts.org.

Dreamy motion

L.A.-based choreographer Rosanna Gamson presents “Still/Restless” at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The work is performed by eight dancers, and it is “rich with tender and violent movement, explosive athleticism and stunning moments of stillness,” with music ranging from 17th century French court composer Marin Marais to new world post-rock band instrumentals. Tickets, $21. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org. On-site parking is $3.

Going far, far away?

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Joe DiPietro, is being presented by Surf City Theatre for three weekends at the Second Story Playhouse,710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The bittersweet comedy is about a grandson who wants to leave town for a job opportunity, but his four grandparents conspire to make him stay. Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m. Also Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the following two weeks. Tickets, $25. Call (424) 241-8040 or go to surfcitytheatre.com.

Soundscape

“White Wings & Silver Strings,” being the Palos Verdes Regional Symphony Orchestra spring concert, takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Conducted by Elmer Su, over 100 members from South Bay communities will be performing. Tickets, $12. Call (310) 781-7171.

Taking it places

The Mana Trio, with Cindy Lam on piano, Michael Mortarotti on alto sax, and Michael Hernandez in soprano sax,perform at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The program features work by Brahms and Piazzolla, as well as “Trio,” by Aram Khachaturian, “Jephthah,” by Carl Anton Wirth, and “Invocation,” by Joseph Lyszczarz (the last piece is dedicated to the performers). Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Is anybody up there?

The “Art of Science/Science of Art” series is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. in the El Camino College Planetarium and Observatory, on the campus located at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Lounge, listen, and learn (bean bag “chairs” provided), as digital representations of Connie Samaras’s still photography and video works are projected, with a full-dome planetarium show that follows. The presentation starts at 7 and is repeated at 7:30 and also 8 p.m. There’s also a discussion and Q&A from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. up on the roof of the Observatory. Quite a lot to experience, actually. Tickets, $10 per adult and $5 for children. If you’re under six, though, you’re not invited. (310) 660-6460 or go to ECCommunityEd.com.

The man behind Mickey

“The Perfect American,” a recent opera by Philip Glass now receiving its U.S. premiere, is being presented by Long Beach Opera at 8 p.m., in the Terrace Theater, 300 Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Andreas Mitisek, it explores, in fictional scenes, what may have transpired in the life and mind of Walt Disney during his final days. It opened last weekend, and is quite an impressive work. Tickets, $49 to $150. Call (562) 470-7464 or go to longbeachopera.org/tickets.

Close relations

Branch Gallery is presenting “Family Album,” featuring fiber artist Pat Ahern. The work is from her 10-year collection of crocheted family portraits, along with the debut of several new portraits. The opening reception is from 3 to 6 p.m. and the venue is located at 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. More at thebranchgallery.com.

Sunday, March 19

Voices raised high

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents their “Mozart and Jenkins” classical concert at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. They’ll give us Mozart’s “Coronation” and Jenkins’ “Stabat Mater.” Tickets, $25. Call Diana at (310) 779-3072 or email her at djgiebler@specialletters.net.

Short films by women

That’s the Lunafest, presented by Soroptimist International Manhattan Beach, taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and $15 for students. They are available at lunafest.org/redondobeach0319.

You tell ‘em what to do

Improvisational comedy troupe Jump Start improvises funny scenes, using audience suggestions, and guess what? They’ve got one planned for 7 p.m. in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $10; but $5 for those under age 12. Call Julie Martin at (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

Like being back in time

La Mer Consort’s Program “Mostly Music from the Renaissance” takes place at 4 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Eleventh and Rowell, in Manhattan Beach. The program features Hans Leo Hassler (“Ego Sum Resurrectio”), Peter Philips (“Surgens Jesus”), James Hook (“Trio #6”), Madrigals and more. Also a piece arranged for the group by Charlie Jackson. Instruments include recorders, flute, violin, krumhorn, and percussion, as well as dancers. And… the ensemble performs on authentic instruments and in costume. Directed by Brenda Bittner. Free-will offering. (310) 378-8750.

Remember when?

Jelani Eddington and Frederick Hodges perform their favorite songs from Broadway and Hollywood at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Uplifting music

A Choral Evensong, featuring special music from parts II and III of Handel’s “Messiah,” takes place at 4 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. It will be led by the church choir, accompanied by a string quartet and soloists, directed by Jeannie Cobb. Free-will offering. (310) 375-4617 or go to stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Tuesday, March 21

Now here, later in Germany

The advanced Women’s Chorale and Vocal Ensemble of Mira Costa High School, presents “The Cathedral Concert” at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at St. Cross by the Sea. In addition, the Chamber Choir from the University of Cologne, Germany will perform. Over Spring Break, Director of Choirs Michael Hayden takes 60 of Mira Costa’s singers and 100 friends and family on a riverboat trip up the Rhine, from Amsterdam to Basel, where they’ll perform in several concert venues, including the Cologne Cathedral. Meanwhile… Tickets are $25. Call (310) 318-7337 ext. 5067 or email mhayden@mbusd.org.

Enchanting China

Lisa See has a new novel, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” and she’s bringing it to lunch at the Tin Roof Bistro, in Manhattan Village at 3500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. The novel explores the lives of a Chinese mother and her daughter who has been adopted by an American couple. Pre-paid reservations are required. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com. ER

