Lunafest: Women Behind the Camera

“Lunafest” returns to Redondo Beach

Established in 2000 by Luna, the company that produces the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, “Lunafest” is a traveling show, each year going from city to city to screen the latest short films by talented female filmmakers.

In the South Bay, “Lunafest” is hosted by Soroptimist of Manhattan Beach, which they’ve now been doing for 11 years. The purpose of the event is to highlight and bring attention to the work of a diverse array of women who are creating compelling stories with intelligent, funny, and thought-provoking themes.

This year, the guest filmmaker is Joey Ally, and her movie, “Partners,” is one of the featured works. The event takes place on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and $15 for students. They are available at lunafest.org/redondobeach0319. ER

