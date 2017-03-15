Advertisement
Beach Cities Sports: Beach volleyball, running, swimming and more

Beach Volleyball: The California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) will be holding tournaments on Saturday, Mar. 18 at Hermosa Beach. Competition features Campsurf Men’s B and Campvolley Women’s AA and B tournaments. For more information, visit cbva.com.

 

Girls high school teams continue IBVL competition Tuesday, Mar. 21 with Redondo and Palos Verdes squaring off at 3:30 pm. followed by Mira Costa and Palisades Charter at 4:30 p.m. Rivals Mira Costa and Redondo face each other Thursday, Mar. 23 at 3:30 p.m. All games are at Dockweiler State Beach. For more information, visit ibvl.org.

 

Football: Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner is currently looking for coaches for all levels from Mitey Mite – Varsity football. If interested, please email application by March 31 to Travis at rbyfcad@yahoo.com. Walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturdays Mar. 25, Apr. 29 and May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For questions, email nmoreno74@verizon.net. For coaching applications or for more information regarding the program, visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

 

Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes, the Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camps are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. Mar. 7-30. Cost is $10 for individual sessions. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

 

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School, 1 Seahawk Way or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700 for a free one-hour session.

 

Running: GI Joe Charles hosts the Spring Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Apr. 22. at 8 a.m. beginning at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Early Bird discounts for $25 available for adults (through March 16) and kids under 17 (through April 3).  For more information, call 310-980-9339 or visit mbbootcamp.com.
The 26th Annual El Segundo PTA Run for Education is set for Saturday, Apr. 22 beginning with the 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run at 8 a.m. followed by the 1/2K and 1K Kids’ Fun Run at 9:45 a.m. Runs start in front of El Segundo High School, 640 Main St..For information or to register, visit esrun4education.com or email info@esrun4education.com.

by Randy Angel

