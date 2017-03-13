Best Travel Agent: Automobile Club of Southern California AAA

Automobile Club of Southern California AAA is best known for auto insurance, auto roadside service, and auto registration assistance. All are necessary for travel, but not a lot of fun to deal with. What makes going to AAA fun is its travel services. The roadmaps and travel guides are unsurpassed. But they can be a bit overwhelming. Which is why AAA provides personalized travel planning and reservation assistance for destinations worldwide. Its knowledgeable travel agents offer free trip planning as well as club discounts.

Automobile Club of Southern California AAA

700 S. Aviation Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 376-0521.

Calif.aaa.com

Runner-Up: Linda Kahn-Ferrell, CTC,DS, Travelstore

(800) 850-3224 ext. 19416

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.