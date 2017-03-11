Irish fog cools marchers in 23rd Annual Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Parade

An intermittent that wove through an otherwise sunny St. Patrick’s Day Saturday cooled off the nearly 100 dignitaries, community organizations, clubs and marching bands who participated in the 23rd Annual Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. The parade honoree was Jean Cullen, who, with friend Travers Devine came up with the idea for the parade in 1995, while drinking Guinness at Fat Face Fenner’s Falloon. Cullen passed away in October. Her son Abel Ybarra led this year’s parade, riding in a rare, Irish-built Shamrock.

Photos by Kevin Cody

