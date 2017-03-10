Best sports retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Need a backcountry knife for your trip to the High Sierra? Check. How about some bungee cords to keep your yoga mat on your bicycle? Sure thing. How about the newest LeBron James sneakers? Of course — Dick’s Sporting Goods, in fact, maintains an online calendar for shoe release dates. The South Bay is a sporty place, and while local enthusiasts have a lot of retail options, Dick’s has won back-to-back BOBs simply because the store has it all, at economical prices, and its location in the El Segundo Plaza makes everything easily accessible. The store includes a golf pro shop and wide selection of premium hiking, biking and camping gear. The fan shop is a popular spot to purchase replica jerseys and merchandise of local teams. Dick’s was first to sell LA Kings Stanley Cup Champion memorabilia, opening early the following morning so fans could honor their local heroes.

770 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. 310-726-9123. Dickssportinggoods.com

Runner-Up: Super Sports

Manhattan Village

2930 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 545-5272.

supersportsmb.com

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.