 Added on March 10, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best In Home Care: 24 Hr Home Care

The 24Hr Home Care team.

24Hr HomeCare specialize in assisting clients with non-medical in home care. But their caregivers do receive specialized training to help client with dementia and to manage medications and nutrition, according to Torrance office general manager Michelle Haenel.

Caregivers assist with bathing, dressing, ambulating and transferring clients from chair to bed, bed to bath and from one room to another.

24 Hour Home Care

3812 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 240.

Torrance.

(310) 375-5353.

24hrcares.com.

Runner-Up: Adia In-Home Care

23871 Madison St.

Torrance.

(310) 370-0555.

adiacares.com

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

