Best In Home Care: 24 Hr Home Care
24Hr HomeCare specialize in assisting clients with non-medical in home care. But their caregivers do receive specialized training to help client with dementia and to manage medications and nutrition, according to Torrance office general manager Michelle Haenel.
Caregivers assist with bathing, dressing, ambulating and transferring clients from chair to bed, bed to bath and from one room to another.
24 Hour Home Care
3812 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 240.
Torrance.
(310) 375-5353.
24hrcares.com.
Runner-Up: Adia In-Home Care
23871 Madison St.
Torrance.
(310) 370-0555.
adiacares.com
