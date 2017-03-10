Advertisement
 Mark McDermott

Best medical spa: South Bay Medical Spa

South Bay Medical Spa specializes in minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, in a relaxed and calming environment. The clinical staff are all licensed health care professionals with specialized expertise in aesthetic medicine. The spa team is expert at helping people define and meet their personal aesthetic goals. South Bay Med offers skin treatments such as Botox, fillers and dermal fillers, and non-surgical fat reduction, including the new iLipo treatment, and laser hair removal.

South Bay Med Spa

23000 Crenshaw Blvd., #203.

Torrance.

(310) 974-6160.

southbaymedspa.com

 

Runner-Up: Spa Bella Medical Day Spa

3400 Lomita Blvd., #305.

Torrance.

(310) 961-2547.

spabellaonline.com

 

