Best medical spa: South Bay Medical Spa
South Bay Medical Spa specializes in minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, in a relaxed and calming environment. The clinical staff are all licensed health care professionals with specialized expertise in aesthetic medicine. The spa team is expert at helping people define and meet their personal aesthetic goals. South Bay Med offers skin treatments such as Botox, fillers and dermal fillers, and non-surgical fat reduction, including the new iLipo treatment, and laser hair removal.
South Bay Med Spa
23000 Crenshaw Blvd., #203.
Torrance.
(310) 974-6160.
southbaymedspa.com
Runner-Up: Spa Bella Medical Day Spa
3400 Lomita Blvd., #305.
Torrance.
(310) 961-2547.
spabellaonline.com
