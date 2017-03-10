Best nail salon: Nail Garden
When it comes to turning a salon into an oasis of indulgence, a full-sense retreat from day-to-day reality, Nail Garden has it nailed. Visitors enjoy mani-pedi treatments complete with massages for hands and arms or lower legs and feet, cuticle care and moisturizer, and nail prep and polish, in a modern but comfortable atmosphere, augmented with special attention to cleanliness and hygiene. Scented petals float in the water in the cleansing phase. Nail Garden offers reasonable prices for signature treatments featuring exfoliating tangerine sugar scrubs, mint cooling masques, warm towels, hot oil and lotion. The spa offers a “kids menu” of low-cost mani-pedi treatments as well.
Nail Garden
Plaza Hermosa
1559 Pacific Coast Hwy., Suite 105.
Hermosa Beach.
(310) 374-8777.
nailgarden.com.
Runner-Up: Coco Nail & Spa
1256 Artesia Blvd., Hermosa Beach.
(310) 379-7949
1806 S Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.
(310) 944-9917.
