Best massage: Montage Boutique Spa

For more than 20 years, locals in need of pampering and rejuvenation have escaped to Montage Boutique Spa for personalized, results-oriented, advanced skin care in a warm, intimate, comfortable environment. Owner Dianne de la Garrigue constantly seeks out the latest advancements in products and procedures, and the team creates a personalized procedure and maintenance plan for each client’s needs and pocketbook. Specialty treatments make use of vitamins, peptide peels, plant and fruit enzymes, anti-inflammatory serums and masques, special hydration techniques, skin polishing with the use of diamond chips and even plant stem cells, which can be used to increase cellular turnover and rejuvenate the skin.

Montage Boutique Spa

923 N Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-6711.

montagemb.com

Runner-Up: Massage Envy

1590 Rosecrans Ave.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 321-6717.

1301 Manhattan Ave., Suite C.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 318-3689.

415 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Suite 101.

Redondo Beach.

(310) 379-1229.

massageenvy.com

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.