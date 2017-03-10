Best Senior Care: Silverado Beach Cities Care Community
Silverado Beach Cities Memory Care Community distinguishes itself from other assisted living resiendences with its Nexus memory care program, based on research showing there are ways to slow the progression of dementia. Its Dementia Care Certification program prepares its caregivers to work with Alzheimers, Parkinson and Lewy body clients. Silverado is just a few blocks from the beach and offers gourmet food and social events. Pets are welcome.
Silverado Beach Cities Memory Care Community
514 N. Prospect Ave.
Redondo Beach.
(310) 421-4867.
silveradocare.com
Runner-Up: Brookdale Assisted Living Facility
5481 W. Torrance Blvd.
Torrance.
(310) 573-8703.
brookdale.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login