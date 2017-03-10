Advertisement
Best Senior Care: Silverado Beach Cities Care Community

Silverado offers a wide range of activities for seniors.

Silverado Beach Cities Memory Care Community distinguishes itself from other assisted living  resiendences with its Nexus memory care program, based on research showing there are ways to slow the progression of dementia. Its Dementia Care Certification program prepares its caregivers to work with Alzheimers, Parkinson and Lewy body clients. Silverado is just a few blocks from the beach and offers gourmet food and social events. Pets are welcome.

Silverado Beach Cities Memory Care Community

514 N. Prospect Ave.

Redondo Beach.

(310) 421-4867.

silveradocare.com

Runner-Up: Brookdale Assisted Living Facility

5481 W. Torrance Blvd.

Torrance.

(310) 573-8703.

brookdale.com

by Kevin Cody

Kevin Cody is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach.

