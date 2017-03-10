Best golf course: The Lakes at El Segundo

The South Bay doesn’t have a lot of golf courses, but it does have the world famous Trump National as well as the cutting-edge, David Kidd-designed Rolling Hills Country Club. Yet local golfers truly cherish the unpretentious, decidedly non-world famous, cheap ($15 for 9 holes, discounts for seniors) The Lakes at El Segundo and voted it as their go-to golf course for Best of the Beach.

“We beat Trump,” joked Scott Morgan, The Lakes’ golf pro and general manager.

The Lakes, a 9-hole, 1,327-yard rye and bent grass executive golf course, has been in the midst of some political controversy, as the city of El Segundo owns it and has entered a deal with high-tech driving range operators TopGolf to rebuild the lounge and range as well as redesign part of the course. Construction begins next September and The Lakes will be out of commission for an estimated eight months as it loses one of its par-4 holes and undergoes a few other tweaks. Until then, Morgan says, the recipe for ongoing popularity is simple.

”The key to our success, I think, is the conditions, the food, the atmosphere, the staff, and the price point,” Morgan said.

400 South Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo, 310-322-0202. GolfTheLakes.com.

