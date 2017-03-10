Best of the Beach Plumbing: Mattucci Plumbing
Serving the South Bay since 1990, Mattucci Plumbing offers 24-hour service seven days a week for its residential, commercial and industrial clients at a competitive rate. Free estimates are available during regular business hours.
“We strive to treat every customer like they are our only customer,” said longtime operations manager Mike Fear.
648 S Irena Ave, Redondo Beach. (310) 543-2001. Mattucciplumbing.com
