 Added on March 10, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best of the Beach Plumbing: Mattucci Plumbing

Mattucci Plumbing’s fleet of vehicles can regularly be seen on South Bay streets.

Serving the South Bay since 1990, Mattucci Plumbing offers 24-hour service seven days a week for its residential, commercial and industrial clients at a competitive rate. Free estimates are available during regular business hours.

“We strive to treat every customer like they are our only customer,” said longtime operations manager Mike Fear.

648 S Irena Ave, Redondo Beach. (310) 543-2001. Mattucciplumbing.com

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

