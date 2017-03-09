Cancer Support Redondo Beach announces essay winners

Over 80 South Bay middle and high school students with family members suffering from or lost to cancer submitted essays about their experiences to a contest sponsored by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach.

The deadline was midnight, October 25. And typical of teenagers, almost half the entries came in between 10 p.m. and midnight,” CSCRB kids coordinator Sharron Feigenbaum said at a ceremony recognizing the five finalists at the Cancer Support Center on Friday, February 24.

“The contest serves to raise awareness and to be an outlet for teen voices,” Feignebaum said.

The five finalists received prize money totaling $5,000.

“A serious subject deserves a serious prize,” said cancer survivor Mary Kehrl, who underwrote the contest.

Rebecca Nolan, 12, a student at West Neighborhood School in Marina del Rey received a check for $2,500 for her first place essay. Peninsula High student Jake Milch was second, Torrance Magruder Middle School student Marissa Cueva third, West Torrance High student Cameron Amintinat fourth, and Palos Verdes Intermediate School student Julia Gazdik fifth. B

