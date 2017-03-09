Best Shopping Center: Del Amo Fashion Center

In 2012, Del Amo Fashion Center embarked on a $200 million effort to restore Del Amo Fashion Center to the upper echelon of luxury shopping centers. They included a “Grand Entrance,” with a two-story square wall of glass with panes designed to cast shadows across the Grand Court’s curving, cream colored interior. Skylights hover 61-feet-4 inches over the main floor. Improvements also included a new Nordstrom, a two story, 138,000 square foot store that abandons the tomb-like design of traditional mall stores in favor of an open floor plan accented by wood and stone and bathed in an abundance of natural light from floor to ceiling windows and more enormous skylights. Adjoining Nordstrom are the Bazille and Great Maple restaurants. Bazille, a bistro with a full bar, opens to Nordstrom’s sales floor. Great Maple is a farm-to-table style restaurant with an emphasis on fish.

Adding a beach vibe to the 80 new retailers are Billabong, Hollister, Oakley and a flagship store for Manhattan Beach-based Skechers.

Del Amo Fashion Center

3525 W. Carson St.

Torrance.

(310) 542-8525.

simon.com

Runner-Up: Manhattan Village

1200 Rosecrans Ave., #201.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 426-6313.

shopmanhattanvillage.com

