Cosmetic surgeon: Dr. Christine Petti
Dr. Christine Petti defines beauty as a combination of visual appeal and inner peace. Following formation of a plan for the desired cosmetic enhancement, she assists patients in both physical and emotional healing. Dr. Petti is a member of the medical staffs of both Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital. She is also a member of the Wellness Cancer Community advisory board and is a former clinical Instructor in Plastic Surgery at The University of Southern California.
When she’s not at her private practice, Dr. Petti provides her expertise on television as a guest speaker on CBS series “The Doctors.” She’s also appeared on ABC’s “20/20” as a medical expert and has been featured on NBC’s “Inside Edition.”
Christine Petti, M.D., F.A.C.S
3400 W. Lomita Blvd., Suite 305.
Torrance.
(310) 961-2530.
dr-petti.com
Runner-Up: Ronald Rosso, MD
Peninsula Plastic Surgery
3400 Lomita Blvd., #306.
Torrance.
(310) 326-3636
rossomd.com
