Cosmetic surgeon: Dr. Christine Petti

Dr. Christine Petti defines beauty as a combination of visual appeal and inner peace. Following formation of a plan for the desired cosmetic enhancement, she assists patients in both physical and emotional healing. Dr. Petti is a member of the medical staffs of both Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital. She is also a member of the Wellness Cancer Community advisory board and is a former clinical Instructor in Plastic Surgery at The University of Southern California.

When she’s not at her private practice, Dr. Petti provides her expertise on television as a guest speaker on CBS series “The Doctors.” She’s also appeared on ABC’s “20/20” as a medical expert and has been featured on NBC’s “Inside Edition.”

Christine Petti, M.D., F.A.C.S

3400 W. Lomita Blvd., Suite 305.

Torrance.

(310) 961-2530.

dr-petti.com

Runner-Up: Ronald Rosso, MD

Peninsula Plastic Surgery

3400 Lomita Blvd., #306.

Torrance.

(310) 326-3636

rossomd.com

