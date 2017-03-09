Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Cosmetic surgeon: Dr. Christine Petti

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Dr. Christine Petti defines beauty as a combination of visual appeal and inner peace. Following formation of a plan for the desired cosmetic enhancement, she assists patients in both physical and emotional healing. Dr. Petti is a member of the medical staffs of both Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital. She is also a member of the Wellness Cancer Community advisory board and is a former clinical Instructor in Plastic Surgery at The University of Southern California.

When she’s not at her private practice, Dr. Petti provides her expertise on television as a guest speaker on CBS series “The Doctors.” She’s also appeared on ABC’s “20/20” as a medical expert and has been featured on NBC’s “Inside Edition.”

 

Christine Petti, M.D., F.A.C.S

3400 W. Lomita Blvd., Suite 305.

Torrance.

(310) 961-2530.

dr-petti.com

Runner-Up: Ronald Rosso, MD

Peninsula Plastic Surgery

3400 Lomita Blvd., #306.

Torrance.

(310) 326-3636

rossomd.com

 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login