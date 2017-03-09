Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best Day Spa: Trilogy Spa

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Trilogy’s convenient Metlox Plaza location features an upstairs patio. Photo by Brent Broza

Trilogy Spa is a perennial favorite of our readers for its award-winning massage, skincare, body treatments and party venues. Services include aromatherapy body massages, massages for couples, massages for moms-to-be (named “Best of LA” by Allure magazine), hot oil scalp and melt massages, and deep tissue and sports massages (named “Best of Los Angeles” by the Los Angeles Times). An extensive menu of face and body treatments make use of gentle mists, invigorating showers, and rubs and scrubs with exotic oils and salts, island honey and healing stones. The spa offers IV therapy for increased energy levels, improved immune system and cellular function, and cleaner arteries and circulatory systems.

451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach 310-760-0044 trilogyspa.com

 

Trilogy Spa

451 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 760-0044.

trilogyspa.com

Runner-Up: Burke Williams

2733 Pacific Coast Highway.

Torrance.

(310) 803-5550.

burkewilliamsspa.com

 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login