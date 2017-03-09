Best Day Spa: Trilogy Spa

Trilogy Spa is a perennial favorite of our readers for its award-winning massage, skincare, body treatments and party venues. Services include aromatherapy body massages, massages for couples, massages for moms-to-be (named “Best of LA” by Allure magazine), hot oil scalp and melt massages, and deep tissue and sports massages (named “Best of Los Angeles” by the Los Angeles Times). An extensive menu of face and body treatments make use of gentle mists, invigorating showers, and rubs and scrubs with exotic oils and salts, island honey and healing stones. The spa offers IV therapy for increased energy levels, improved immune system and cellular function, and cleaner arteries and circulatory systems.

451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach 310-760-0044 trilogyspa.com

Runner-Up: Burke Williams

2733 Pacific Coast Highway.

Torrance.

(310) 803-5550.

burkewilliamsspa.com

