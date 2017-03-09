Advertisement
 Kevin Cody  

Best Optometrist: Stein Optometric Center

The 57-year-old, family-owned practice boasts world-renowned optometric expertise, unbeatable eyeglass selection, and customer-friendly, seven-days-a-week service inside bright, spacious, modern offices. Stein stocks 3,000 to 5,000 eyeglass frames, including popular and hard-to-find designer frames, and more than 600 sunglass choices. The physicians include a world-renowned expert in refractive surgery, and one of America’s Top 10 Vision Correction Specialists, selected in a nationwide survey of eye surgeons by Ophthalmology Times magazine. The practice makes its own lenses onsite, often in one hour, and offers same-day service on most contact lenses, using state-of-the-art equipment.

Stein Optometric Center

3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 546-5568.

SteinOptometricCenter.com

Runner-Up: Manhattan Vision Group

946 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 545-4585.

 

