Best Optometrist: Stein Optometric Center
The 57-year-old, family-owned practice boasts world-renowned optometric expertise, unbeatable eyeglass selection, and customer-friendly, seven-days-a-week service inside bright, spacious, modern offices. Stein stocks 3,000 to 5,000 eyeglass frames, including popular and hard-to-find designer frames, and more than 600 sunglass choices. The physicians include a world-renowned expert in refractive surgery, and one of America’s Top 10 Vision Correction Specialists, selected in a nationwide survey of eye surgeons by Ophthalmology Times magazine. The practice makes its own lenses onsite, often in one hour, and offers same-day service on most contact lenses, using state-of-the-art equipment.
Stein Optometric Center
3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Manhattan Beach.
(310) 546-5568.
SteinOptometricCenter.com
Runner-Up: Manhattan Vision Group
946 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Manhattan Beach.
(310) 545-4585.
