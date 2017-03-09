Advertisement
 Kevin Cody  

Best coin shop: Meridian Coin

Meridian Coin has over 30 years of professional experience buying, selling, trading and researching U.S. and World numismatic items. Their experience includes assignments at premier auction houses and rare coin trading firms. They offer expertise not only in the rare coin industry, but also the precious metals market, shipwreck numismatics, all US and World rarities, auctions and estate sales. Their website offers a wealth of information about numismatics and related financial news.

Meridian Coin

22330 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance.

(310) 375-4000.

Meridiancoin.com

Runner-Up: Larry Shapiro Rare Coins

Palos Verdes.

(310) 541-7222

Lsrarecoins.com

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

