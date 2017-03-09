Best coin shop: Meridian Coin
Meridian Coin has over 30 years of professional experience buying, selling, trading and researching U.S. and World numismatic items. Their experience includes assignments at premier auction houses and rare coin trading firms. They offer expertise not only in the rare coin industry, but also the precious metals market, shipwreck numismatics, all US and World rarities, auctions and estate sales. Their website offers a wealth of information about numismatics and related financial news.
Meridian Coin
22330 Hawthorne Blvd.
Torrance.
(310) 375-4000.
Meridiancoin.com
Runner-Up: Larry Shapiro Rare Coins
Palos Verdes.
(310) 541-7222
Lsrarecoins.com
