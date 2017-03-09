Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best Jewelry Store: Seymour Jewelers

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Seymour Jewelers’ Scott Bilowit with customers works that he is restoring. The silver epergne, a table centerpiece, is by Danish silversmith Georg Jensen.

Seymour Jewelers has been in business in downtown Hermosa Beach since 1950, when a young World War II veteran from Brooklyn named Seymour Bilowit walked by an empty storefront and decided to start his own full-service jewelry store.  His son Scott has continued the family tradition, which focuses on creating highly customized designs.

“Re-purposing old jewelry, especially family heirlooms has become an increasingly important part of our business,” Scott Bilowit said.

Bilowit wears his father’s Mason ring every day to work. “Just wearing his ring, I feel close to him,” Bilowit said.

Seymour Jewelry

1212 Hermosa Ave.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 379-5401.

seymourjewelers.com

Runner-Up: Morgan’s Jewelry

222 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance.

(310)375-4471.

morgansjewelers.com

Peninsula Shopping Center

50-C Peninsula Center

Rolling Hills Estates.

(310) 541-2052.

morgansjewelerspv.com

 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login