Best Jewelry Store: Seymour Jewelers
Seymour Jewelers has been in business in downtown Hermosa Beach since 1950, when a young World War II veteran from Brooklyn named Seymour Bilowit walked by an empty storefront and decided to start his own full-service jewelry store. His son Scott has continued the family tradition, which focuses on creating highly customized designs.
“Re-purposing old jewelry, especially family heirlooms has become an increasingly important part of our business,” Scott Bilowit said.
Bilowit wears his father’s Mason ring every day to work. “Just wearing his ring, I feel close to him,” Bilowit said.
Seymour Jewelry
1212 Hermosa Ave.
Hermosa Beach.
(310) 379-5401.
seymourjewelers.com
Runner-Up: Morgan’s Jewelry
222 Hawthorne Blvd.
Torrance.
(310)375-4471.
morgansjewelers.com
Peninsula Shopping Center
50-C Peninsula Center
Rolling Hills Estates.
(310) 541-2052.
morgansjewelerspv.com
