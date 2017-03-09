Best women’s boutique: Katwalk

The bohemian boutique-by-the-sea draws praise from customers throughout the South Bay and beyond, for fun and guilt-free shopping in a welcoming environment. To keep the scale personal, katwalk carries only small quantities of “tried and tested” items. Yelper Jill T. of Marina del Rey enjoys “chic, hip clothing at reasonable prices,” and the compliments she gets on her “cool, sexy, trendy but classic” purchases. K.K. of Los Angeles says it’s “the best place to shop in the South Bay (and all of LA) to get the cutest dresses, shoes, accessories, jeans and gifts.” She also shops onlineshopkatwalk.com.

Katwalk

312 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 798-7399.

Shopkatwalk.com

Runner-Up: Alandrea

1809 ½ S. Catalina St.

Redondo Beach.

(310) 378-3868.

